SGS certifies Kotak Mahindra Bank with ISO 45001:2018 certification

has awarded Kotak Mahindra Bank the ISO 45001:2018 Certification certificate for its various sites across India in recognition of the banking organization's Occupational Health & Safety (OH&S) Management System, the bank's efforts to address potential work-related risks, and its strong commitment to adhere to best practices to provide a safe working environment to its employees.

ISO 45001:2018 is one of the most valued and recognized ISO schemes, which helps an organization to achieve the intended outcomes of its OH&S management system. It gives guidance to enable organizations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, meet legal requirements, reduce liabilities, increase productivity as well as proactively improve their OH&S performance.

SGS's multi-site certification journey with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) involved an in-depth assessment of the bank's processes and alignment towards ISO 45001:2018 standard requirements, followed by technical review and subsequent recommendations for complete conformity towards ISO 45001:2018. Once accomplished, the multi-site certification was awarded to KMBL.

This achievement was marked by a 'Certification Handover Ceremony', which was attended by the senior management teams from both organizations. The team from Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited included - Devang Gheewalla - President and Chief of Operations, Pankaj Soni - Senior Executive Vice President, Rahul Yadav - Vice President, Amit Panchal - Executive Vice President, Amber Darbari - Executive Vice President, Prashant Joshi - Senior Vice President, Arvind Kumar - Senior Vice President, Naveen Upadhyaya - Senior Vice President, Yogesh Uthale - Sr. Manager and team. SGS was represented by Nilesh Jadhav, Director - Knowledge Business, Deepak Yadav & team.

Established in 1985, Kotak Mahindra Group is one of India's leading financial services conglomerates. In February 2003, Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd. (KMFL), the Group's flagship company, received banking license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), becoming the first non-banking finance company in India to convert into a bank - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMBL). The Bank has four Strategic Business Units - Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury, which cater to retail and corporate customers across urban and rural India. The premise of Kotak Mahindra Group's business model is concentrated India, diversified financial services. The bold vision that underscores the Group's growth is an inclusive one, with a host of products and services designed to address the needs of the unbanked and insufficiently banked. As on 31st December 2021, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd has a national footprint of 1,647 branches and 2,609 ATMs, and branches in GIFT City and DIFC (Dubai).

