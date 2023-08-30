SGS Laboratory in Chennai achieves Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recognition for footwear testing

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 30: SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, has been recognized by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to undertake testing of footwear products.

The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry has implemented impactful Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for footwear and components, effective from July 1, 2023. These QCOs categorize footwear into distinct segments, mandating compliance with corresponding Indian standards and display of the Standard Mark, signifying adherence to rigorous quality benchmarks.

SGS's advanced laboratory in Chennai, offers a comprehensive suite of footwear testing services. It is recognized by BIS for adherence to Indian Standard specifications. The laboratory reports simplify BIS license applications, aligning products seamlessly with Indian standards and regulations.

The scope of testing services provided by this laboratory includes:

* IS 15844 (Part 1):2023 – Sports footwear Part -1 General purpose.

* IS 15844 (Part 2):2023 – Sports footwear Part - 2 Performance sports footwear.

* IS 10702:2023 - Hawai chappal.

* IS 6721:2023 – Sandal and slipper.

* IS 3735: Canvas shoe rubber sole – specification.

* IS 3736: Canvas boot rubber sole – specification.

* IS 17043: Derby shoes.

* IS 5676: Moulded solid rubber soles and heels – specification.

* IS 6664: Rubber microcellular sheets for soles and heels - specification.

* IS 6719: Specification for solid PVC soles and heels.

* IS 13893: Polyurethane sole, semirigid - specification.

* IS 15298: Part-2 PPE footwear – Safety footwear.

* IS 15298: Part-3 PPE footwear – Protective footwear.

* IS 15298: Part-4 PPE footwear – Occupational footwear.

Shailesh Sharma, Director- Connectivity & Products, Softlines at SGS said: "The recognition of our footwear testing laboratory by BIS underscores SGS's unyielding dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards. This advanced facility in Chennai reflects our commitment to precision, reinforcing our leadership in the industry."

SGS's BIS recognition for its footwear laboratory validates its technical prowess, enhancing collaboration with Indian industries. This acknowledgment cements SGS's role in meeting BIS standards and boosts credibility. Industries can trust SGS for precise testing, reinforcing its position as a partner for safety and quality.

