SGT University Champions the Future of Food Science with National Summit on Innovations and Technology

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 13: SGT University's Faculty of Allied Health Sciences set a new benchmark in academic and industry collaboration by hosting the prestigious National Summit on "Food Innovations & Technology: Bridging Present Challenges and Future Opportunities". The event served as a dynamic confluence of thought leaders, global experts, and policymakers, charting the course for revolutionary advancements in food safety, nutrition science, and regulatory ecosystems-all under the guiding framework of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The summit brought together an illustrious line-up of speakers who have significantly influenced the landscape of food regulations and innovations. Among them were Shree Sanjay Dave, Former Chairperson of Codex Alimentarius and Advisor to FSSAI, recognized for his contributions to global food standards; Dr. D. Kanungo, Former Additional Director General, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, a veteran in public health policy; and Dr. S.K. Raza, CEO-Testing at FARE Labs Pvt. Ltd., a key figure in advanced food diagnostics. Also featured were Dr. Neerja Hajela, Head of Science & Regulatory Affairs at Yakult Danone India, known for her work in probiotics and gut health; Dr. Adip Roy, Associate VP of Regulatory Affairs at Amway India, a specialist in nutraceutical compliance; and Mr. Jagmeet Kohli, Founder & CEO of Global Organics, a pioneer in sustainable and organic food solutions. Adding to the panel were Dr. Akhilesh Bhardwaj from the National Dope Testing Laboratory, offering vital perspectives on athlete nutrition and anti-doping, and Dr. Pramod Pandey from Fermentis Life Protein, an advocate of precision nutrition and functional foods.

The day-long summit unfolded a series of high-impact dialogues. Panel discussions tackled the pressing need for global regulatory harmonisation, the disruptive role of digital transformation in food safety, and the potential of precision nutrition tailored to individual health profiles for maximum performance. Innovations unveiled included blockchain technology, AI-driven testing methods, and advanced diagnostic tools tailored for athlete-specific nutrition.

One of the summit's standout achievements was the formulation of a collaborative roadmap aimed at strengthening nutraceutical compliance in India, insights into innovative traceability platforms, and actionable solutions aimed at enhancing public health and sports nutrition. The summit underscored the vital role of integrating technology with regulatory frameworks to create safer, more effective food systems.

Speaking at the summit, university officials emphasised SGT University's unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of research and innovation. The summit concluded with a resounding call for continued cross-sector collaboration, where cutting-edge science, progressive policy, and sustainable innovation converge to redefine the future of global food systems.

Nurturing Future Leaders in Gurugram Through Excellence in Education- Accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC, SGT University is a distinguished institution committed to "Nurturing Future Leaders" through academic excellence, research, and industry-driven innovation. With 19 faculties offering multidisciplinary programmes, the university fosters entrepreneurship, groundbreaking research, and global collaborations. Many of its faculty members are recognised in Stanford University's "Top 2% Scientists" list, reinforcing SGT University's leadership in research and academics.

As a Ministry of MSME-recognised business incubator and recipient of a 4-star rating from the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, SGT University is at the forefront of technological advancements and skill-based education. It is home to one of Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, a NABL & NABH-accredited multi-speciality hospital, and cutting-edge labs developed in partnership with IBM, SAP, Oracle, and UNESCO Bioethics. Through strong industry linkages, global partnerships, and a career-focused approach, the university empowers students with real-world exposure, preparing them to excel in their respective fields.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor