Shailendra Singh Inceptor launches an Bollywood independent music album with 10 songs, 10 music videos, 10 genres!

In a first-of-its-kind creative attempt to bridge that gap between Bollywood and popular music, Entertainment and Sports Guru, Shailendra Singh turns Music and Video Director of Dil Se Dil Tak - an independent Bollywood music album featuring ten songs of ten different genres, each with its own music video.

Always one to use his experience and platform to include new, young artists alongside India's best talents, Shailendra Singh features an unprecedented 200 different artists on the much-awaited album!

The first song, Ziya, was released on Friday 25 March 2022, with a new song released every subsequent Friday (list below). And all for a very noble cause: the proceeds generated from this unique album will be used to help Covid-19 pandemic affected children through the Magic Bus Foundation.

Dil Se Dil Tak is Bollywood's first independent music album to bring so many artists together to create independent, stand-alone music, but with all the drama and storytelling of the nation's beloved Bollywood.

Says Music and Video Director, Shailendra Singh, "I consider myself an 'expressionist' and I just have to keep creating. I'm a lover of music and saw real gap between the storytelling songs that we love in films, and the unburdened creation of independent music. So I wanted to make it. I brought together so many talented artists to create this album with me, appreciated each and everyone's contribution and really believe we made magic in Dil Se Dil Tak."

For first film that Shailendra Singh produced, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, he was awarded a Limca World Record for 'the most number of debuts in a film', launching the careers of over 200 of Bollywood's biggest talents. India's Serial Entrepreneur and Inceptor of Percept Ltd, Sunburn, Guestlist4Good and Boss Entertainment, he is the entertainment and sports industries' all-rounder.

He established 23 successful startups in 32 years of his career, is a powerful Producer and Director of films, bestselling author of F?@K Knows and Youth Icon for the new, young India.

Shailendra Singh is a master-storyteller, creating songs that blend the best of each music genre with an emotional and gripping story in the song and accompanying video. The music videos were shot at picturesque locations all over the country from Himachal Pradesh to Spiti Valley, to various untapped locations in Maharashtra. Filled with colorful characters and glamorous production values, Dil Se Dil Tak is all set to create sensation in the musical world.

One of India's most public philanthropists, Shailendra Singh explains, "During the Covid-19 pandemic crisis we all were equally hit. But in every crisis there is an opportunity. Whenever there is darkness there will soon be the light. I wanted to engage both established and new artists in film and music to create something India has never seen before. No sponsors, no agenda....just a pure musical and video experience. And with a heart - to help those who are still suffering the most, the underprivileged children of India."

Dil Se Dil Tak is produced by Boss Entertainment; Shailendra Singh is the Music and Video Director ; Anjana Ankur Singh is the Music Composer ; Arshad khan is Director of Photography; Dinesh Mali has edited the music videos.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor