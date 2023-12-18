Shalimar Production Limited Unveils the Romantic Saga 'Majnoo' with a Heartwarming "FIRST LOOK"

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Shalimar Productions Limited unveils a vibrant canvas of love with the poster launch of their upcoming film "Majnoo." Set to captivate the Punjabi audience, this romantic triangle is adorned with soul-stirring melodies composed by Gurmeet Singh, featuring six sensational tracks sung by Hashmat Sultana, Kamal Khan, Mannat Noor, Simran Bhardwaj, and Shahid Mallya.

Produced By Tilok Kothari, renowned for his Bollywood ventures, marks his foray into Punjabi cinema alongside co-produced by Jugnu Sharma. Directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan, A Film by Kiran Shergill and penned by Sabha Verma, "Majnoo" stars a talented ensemble including Preet Baath, Kiran Shergill, Sabby Suri, Nirmal Rishi, Gurpreet Bhangu, Malkeet Rouni, Shivendra Mahal, Jugnu Sharma, and Babbar Gill.

The FIRST LOOK's reveal sets the stage for the film's March 22, 2024 release, promising a tapestry of emotions and an enthralling cinematic experience for audiences eager to immerse themselves in this tale of love and destiny.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor