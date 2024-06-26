Shankh Air Chairman and Team Meets Union Minister of Civil Aviation- Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 26: Shankh Air, poised to become the first scheduled airline in Uttar Pradesh, is advancing its launch initiatives and awaiting final NOC from Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Recently, Chairman Sharvan Kumar Vishwakarma had a pivotal meeting with Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and deliberated on the airline's strategic direction and forthcoming developments as a Full Service Start Up Airline.

Shankh Air aims to establish its primary hub at Noida International Airport, marking a significant step towards enhancing National as well as new Airports in Country's regional connectivity, connecting NOIDA with upcoming Bhogapuram Airport, Pune International Airport and later with Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The airline plans to deploy Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, offering twin-class Full services. Shankh Air will focus on connecting major cities within and outside Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing competitive pricing and exceptional customer service.

Initial routes are expected to cover key locations in state of Uttar Pradesh such as Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur with operations set to begin by the end of this year.

