Shaping the entertainment world through Celebrity Engagement: The Story of Mohsin Khan’s Celewish

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: Mohsin Khan is a young entrepreneur who has made a significant difference in people’s lives through his innovative fan engagement platform, Celewish Media Pvt Ltd. According to him, success is not just about making money but rather the difference one makes in people’s lives. His passion for people has helped him build a successful celebrity engagement company that offers Personalised Video messages, Meet and Greet, Video Calls, DM Wishes, Skill Learning, Brand Shoutouts, and Brand Endorsements from a wide range of celebrities in all budget preferences. Mohsin Khan has introduced customised & affordable brand promotion solutions for start-ups & brands through his celebrity engagement platform www.celewish.com.

Mohsin Khan founded Celewish along with his brother, Actor & Director Anvarul Hasan Annu, in December 2020 and launched it in June 2021, India’s first Celebrity Meet&Greet. Anvarul Hasan Annu, who is a professionally trained actor contributing to the entertainment industry for several years now, Anvarul worked in many music videos as an Actor & Director, Lakk Shake with Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja & Naina Ni Billo with Actress Ruma Sharma as an actor, Recently Anvarul directed one music video “Dooriyan: featuring Uorfi Javed, Mohsin Khan produced this song.

Mr Khan’s ability to network has played a crucial role in establishing Celewish Media. Mohsin has identified a huge gap between celebrities, fans & brands. His focus is on bridging the gap between celebrities, brands, and end-users. Having over a decade of experience in customer service support, he played a vital role in building the largest customer service support network in his previous organization. His expertise and acumen helped brands gain easy service access across India. He believes that networking is not just about connecting people but also connecting people with ideas and opportunities. They have created a galaxy of popular names on board, such as Govinda, Uorfi Javed, Sharman Joshi, Salim Merchant, Prem Chopra, Daisy Shah, Mugdha Godse, Koena Mitra, Sneha Ullal, Shazahn Padamsee, Shefali Zariwala, Money Heist Fame Enrique Arce, Cricketer Rashid Khan, Rushad Rana, Ashmit Patel, Delnaaz Irani, Vindu Dara Singh, Ishita Raj, Sophie Choudry and many more well-known names on the platform.

In 2019, Mohsin Khan was recognized as the Best Youth Entrepreneur for establishing the largest service network in a very short time. He was acknowledged and applauded for his social work and entrepreneurial skills by several noted organizations.

Celewish has executed many big brand endorsements in a short time with top celebrities, such as Karan Johar, appointed as brand ambassador for matrimonial portal iitiimshaadi.com, Kareena Kapoor Khan, appointed as brand ambassador for Gloirio home interior products, Govinda appointed as brand ambassador for Amani Mobile Accessories, Sunny Leone appointed as brand ambassador for Cobra Pregnancy Kit A product of Anondita Healthcare, Ritu Phogat appointed as brand ambassador for Monster Energy Drinks, Saumya Tandon (Fame from the very popular TV show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain) appointed as brand ambassador for Kaylite Skin Care Range, Rushad Rana appointed as brand ambassador for FixDerma Foobetik Cream, Jasmin Bhasin appointed as brand ambassador for Amani Mobile Accessories and many influencer marketing campaigns on social media for brands from Top Influencers, Actors & Athletes.

He was awarded as Best Emerging CEO of the Year – 2022, Celebrity Fan & Brand Engagement Platform Category by Business Mint. In a negligible span of time, Celewish has amassed over 5000+ celebrities & influencers, and 1M+ registered users on the platform.

Digital social networks have become an essential source of information because celebrities use them to share their opinions, ideas, thoughts, and feelings. Celebrities leverage social media to promote themselves and attract new followers. Celewish has announced the launch of a unique and novel idea, a creative skill-learning platform where any user can learn skills from their choice of celebrities virtually.

Mr Mohsin Khan is determined to continue building his company to be nothing but the best. His energy, motivation, and passion have been instrumental in creating authentic connections between celebrities, brands, and end-users. Networking takes time, but when done.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor