Shapoorji Pallonji Group reiterates call for transparency, governance through public listing of Tata Sons

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Amid ongoing discussions surrounding the internal matters of Tata Trusts, the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has renewed its call for the public listing of Tata Sons.

In a statement, Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry reiterated that the move towards a public listing would uphold the vision of Tata Group's founder, Jamsetji Tata, and serve the interests of all stakeholders.

"The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has consistently advocated the public listing of Tata Sons. We firmly believe that listing this premier institution will not only uphold the spirit of transparency envisioned by its founding father, Shri Jamsetji Tata, but also strengthen trust among all stakeholders employees, investors, and the people of India," the statement said.

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group said that transparency was "the truest form of respect for both legacy and the future," and that listing Tata Sons would ensure greater accountability in one of India's oldest and most respected conglomerates. The statement further highlighted that such a step would create long-term value for more than 1.2 crore shareholders of Tata companies, who indirectly hold stakes in Tata Sons.

"As one of India's oldest business houses, we have full faith in the Reserve Bank of India, a constitutional and autonomous body, to take decisions grounded in the principles of equity, justice, and public interest," it said. The statement also noted the importance of the 30th September 2025 compliance deadline under the RBI's "Upper Layer" classification for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), urging that it be treated with "seriousness and sanctity."

Calling the listing not merely a financial act but a "moral and social imperative," the Shapoorji Pallonji Group stated that the move would ensure the Tata Trusts benefit from a steady and transparent flow of funds.

"A transparent and publicly accountable Tata Sons would pave the way for a robust and equitable dividend policy, ensuring sustained inflows to the Trusts," the statement said, adding that such funds could continue to support welfare and community upliftment in line with the founding ideals of the Tata family.

Reaffirming its long-standing ties with the Tata Group, the Shapoorji Pallonji statement said, "Our relationship with the House of Tatas spans generations, built on mutual respect and shared heritage. We remain fully committed to playing a constructive role alongside Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, in shaping a future that upholds the legacy of both our founding families."

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group said that it remains steadfast in its commitment to these principles for the stability of its institutions, the protection of shareholders, and the larger good of Bharat.

