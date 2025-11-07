Share India Securities Ltd. Establishes Strategic Subsidiary While Demonstrating Strong Sequential Growth in Q2FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Share India Securities Limited, a technology-driven financial services conglomerate, has successfully incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary named “Share India Wealth Multiplier Solutions Private Limited” effective November 06, 2025. The Certificate of Incorporation, officially received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, validates the subsidiary’s establishment and reflects the company’s continued commitment to strengthening its strategic growth initiatives and expanding operational capabilities across the Indian financial market.

The subsidiary’s incorporation aligns seamlessly with the Board of Directors’ prior approval for establishing the entity and investing in its equity share capital, marking a significant step in the company’s organizational evolution and market positioning strategy.

Concurrent with this strategic development, Share India Securities has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025, revealing a mixed performance landscape characterized by notable sequential strength. For H1FY26, the company reported a Total Revenue from Operations of Rs 682 crore and a Profit After Tax of Rs 178 crore, though these metrics reflected a year-on-year decline of 21 per cent and 22 per cent respectively compared to H1FY25. However, the company’s most recent quarter demonstrated remarkable resilience, with Q2FY26 PAT reaching Rs 93 crore—a robust 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter improvement—while EBITDA surged 16 per cent sequentially to Rs 164 crore. Reflecting confidence in sustained profitability, the Board declared a second interim dividend of Re 0.40 per share.

Operationally, Share India Securities exhibited considerable traction across its diversified business segments during Q2FY26. The Broking business maintained strong momentum, serving 46,549 clients with an impressive Average Daily Turnover of Rs 7,500 crore whilst expanding its institutional client base to 154. The NBFC division reported a solid loan book of Rs 253 crore with healthy Net Interest Margins of 4.24 per cent, servicing 43,770 clients across 79 branches. The Investment Banking vertical demonstrated significant activity, completing the listing of 3 companies and filing 7 Draft Red Herring Prospectuses during H1FY26. Meanwhile, the Mutual Fund Business achieved noteworthy expansion, with Assets under Administration reaching Rs 197 crore and the active customer base growing to 14,699.

Since its establishment in 1994, Share India Securities has evolved into a leading financial services conglomerate, distinguished by its pioneering focus on sophisticated algo-trading solutions whilst systematically broadening its clientele from High-Net-Worth Individuals to the rapidly expanding retail investor segment. This strategic evolution remains anchored by a steadfast customer-centric philosophy emphasizing transparency and honesty, which has cultivated enduring trust across India’s financial sector.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor