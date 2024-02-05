Share Market: Sensex Opens at 72,300, Nifty at 22,000: Paytm Faces Setback, NSE Website Down

The Indian stock market opened flat on February 5th but saw a significant surge in the Sensex around 10 AM IST. The benchmark index rose by 238 points, closing near 72,320, while the Nifty 50 gained 90 points to finish at 21,944.

Sensex Gainers and Losers:

Out of the 30 Sensex constituents, 19 ended the day in positive territory, while 11 declined. Leading the gainers were Tata Motors (up 6.83%), M&M (1.72%), Sun Pharma (1.43%), Tata Steel (1.41%), NTPC (0.92%), and Asian Paints (0.82%). On the other hand, 243 stocks hit the upper circuit, while 74 touched the lower circuit. Paytm's share price once again hit a 10% lower circuit.

NSE Nifty:

Technical difficulties caused the NSE website to be inaccessible during the morning session, impeding live tracking of indices and stocks for traders and investors. According to alternative sources, 40 out of the 50 Nifty stocks closed with gains, while 16 saw a decline.