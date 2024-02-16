Share Market Today: Sensex Surges Over 300 Points in Early Trade; Nifty Above 80 Points

Sensex surged more than 300 points in early trade on Friday, February 16, while Nifty gained over 80 points as encouraging global cues boosted investor sentiments. The 30-share Sensex climbed 306.34 points or 0.43% to 72,356.72 points and the broader 50-share Nifty rose 81.05 or 0.37% to 21,991.80 points.

As many as 22 Sensex constituents were trading in the green, with Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors jumping more than 2%. In the Nifty pack, 40 scrips gained in early trade.

On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty closed in the positive territory, making it the third straight session of gains. While Sensex climbed 227.55 points to close at 72,050.38 points, Nifty rose 70.70 points to end the day at 21,910.75 points. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers on Thursday, offloading shares worth Rs 3,064.15 crore.