Share Market Update: Sensex Makes History, Surpasses 75,000; Nifty Achieves Record High

On Tuesday, major equity indices achieved unprecedented highs, with the BSE Sensex surpassing the significant milestone of 75,000 for the first time during early trading, while the Nifty also reached a fresh record peak. The BSE Sensex, comprising 30 shares, surged by 381.78 points to hit its historic high of 75,124.28, while the NSE Nifty rose by 99 points to reach 22,765.30, marking its own record peak. Notable gainers from the Sensex included Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Wipro, ICICI Bank, and Nestle.

However, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, and Larsen & Toubro experienced declines. Across Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong saw positive trading, whereas Seoul and Shanghai saw decreases. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold off equities valued at Rs 684.68 crore on Monday, as per exchange data. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.19 percent to USD 90.55 a barrel. In the previous trading session, the BSE benchmark surged by 494.28 points or 0.67 percent, settling at a new closing high of 74,742.50, while the NSE Nifty climbed by 152.60 points or 0.68 percent to 22,666.30.



