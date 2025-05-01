Shaurya Mehta's Tune Indo: Six Songs - Ten Languages - One Nation

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1: Celebrated singer-songwriter and composer Shaurya Mehta unveils his most ambitious musical offering yet: "Tune Indo", a genre-defying, multilingual album that captures the soul and sound of India. An Indian music project conceptualised in 2022 and brought to life with meticulous passion, Tune Indo features six powerful tracks in ten Indian languages, viz. Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Rajasthani, Magahi, Awadhi, Braj, Sindhi, Urdu, and Odia; they are now streaming across major platforms, from Spotify to YouTube.

A testament to the rich cultural fabric of India, the album spans rhythmic folk, meditative Sufi, alternative rock, Indian pop, and elegant classical soundswoven into a harmonious soundscape celebrating unity through music.

"Tune Indo is the sound of a multilingual, multi-genre India not just coexisting but harmonising," says Shaurya. "It's about finding unity in diversity. It's a soul-satisfying music experiment on my journey."

Tracklist Preview:

1. Mahi Forever - featuring Jyotica Tangri

2. Thodi Der Aur - featuring Anjana Padmanabhan

3. Beauty Punjab Di - ft. Dhrruv Yogi (lyricist)

4. Chaap Tilak / Mast Kalandar Medley

5. RAAGO: Padharo / Mehndi / Dalkhai

6. Hamre Balam Ji Ke - ft. Anjana Padmanabhan

Spotlight Collaborations:

Jyotica Tangri, Bollywood's vocal dynamite and The Voice sensation, brings her signature power to "Mahi Forever", a soul-stirring Indo-Western classical fusion piece.

Anjana Padmanabhan, the first winner of Indian Idol Junior, lights up "Thodi Der Aur", a contemporary-classical fusion that showcases Shaurya's melodic finesse. She has given her poetic voice to "Hamre Balam Ji Ke" a regional track blending Magadhi & Awadhi with Shaurya Mehta with a playful nok-jhok.

As part of his creative vision, Shaurya conceptualised "Beauty Punjab Di" as a one-take video, reflecting the raw and immersive energy of the track. For "Thodi Der Aur", he envisioned a black-and-white shadow dance-based visual narrative, enhancing the song's ethereal and intimate mood through expressive movement and silhouette artistry.

Shaurya's recent highlights include the viral Hindi Kashmiri romantic anthem "Dil Ye Dilbarro" with Rupali Jagga featuring Shaurya Mehta and Srishty Rode (10M+ views, 2.5M+ streams).

All tracks are composed and co-performed by Shaurya himself, whose versatility and vocal range have earned him accolades including:

* Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award (Best Upcoming Singer by Udit Narayan Ji)

* Rising Star in Singing & Music (by the Governor of Maharashtra)

Trained under Suresh Wadkar and Ravi Tripathi, Shaurya has sung in 13+ languages with 30M+ YouTube views and 8M+ Spotify streams. His unique sound blends deep classical roots with modern aesthetics, appealing to diverse audiences across generations.

About Shaurya Mehta:

A multilingual singer, songwriter and composer blending tradition with innovation, Shaurya has worked on projects with T-Series, Saregama, Zee Music, Eros Now, and his own label Chai Coffee Entertainment. His live performances span iconic venues like NSCI Mumbai, Dublin Square, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Roorkee to international broadcasts.

Featuring stellar collaborations, Tune Indo by Shaurya Mehta & Chai Coffee Entered is both a musical statement and a celebration of teamwork with talented artists, musicians, lyricists & technical support. Co-composed by DH Hrmony, arranged by Viplove Rajdeo, and mixed/mastered by Aftab Khanevery detail across the songs shines through.

Tune in to Tune Indo Now:

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/album/5tV9sRQo2ri4M1MpWBzgDR?si=60uj8dJBRpWWKMRJ40G XkA

YouTube:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOeg5CLSRsP4iZJd4oR3CFbyKxijVizNJ&feature=shared

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor