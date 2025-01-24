Sheela Chakraborty honored with Bharat Shree Samman National Award -2025 for Social Work for Two Consecutive Years!

Sri Vijaya Puram (Formerly Port Blair),Andaman Islands – Advocate Sheela Chakraborty,has recently made headlines once again as she received the prestigious Bharat Shree Samman National Award 2025 for Social Work for the second consecutive year.Her tireless commitment to social justice and community service has not only impacted countless lives but has also garnered recognition on a national level. This accolade highlights her dedication and effectiveness in addressing pressing social issues, showcasing her as a role model for aspiring social workers across the country. The award was presented by the International Human Rights and Crime Control Organisation (IHRCCO) during a ceremony held at the MJ Sarovar Portico,a five-star hotel in Haridwar.

Mr.Mohit Navani,National Chairman of IHRCCO, presented the award during the extravagant ceremony attended by various dignitaries and social workers. This recognition not only highlights Advocate Chakraborty’s dedication to community service but also serves as a proud moment for the residents of the Andaman Islands. Over the past year, Chakraborty’s extensive social contributions earned her this esteemed nomination, and she plans to continue her efforts in Sri Vijaya Puram and Mumbai. She was accompanied to the event by her son, Anusheel Chakrabarty, an actor and the State Secretary for IHRCCO in the Andaman Islands.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the Bharat Shree Samman National Award 2025 for Social Work for the second consecutive year at the International Human Rights Crime Control Organisation's 10th Anniversary in Haridwar. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Smt. Saraswati Narayan,the president of IHRCCO Andaman,for her unwavering dedication to our mission, which has greatly uplifted our organization in countless ways." - says, Advocate Sheela Chakraborty. In addition to Chakraborty’s achievement, Smt.Saraswati Narayan was honoured with the National Leader Award of the Year 2025 during the same event. Smt. Narayan also serves as the National General Secretary for IHRCCO. Additionally, Advocate Sheela Chakraborty currently serves as the IHRCCO Women Cell State President for the Andaman Islands.

The event also recognized several awardees from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,including Smt. Minoti Biswas (General Secretary),Smt. Varalaxmi (State Vice President), Smt. Vimala Venkateshwara (State Vice President),Smt MV Jaya Lakshmi (State Vice President),Advocate Preeja Menon (State Legal Advisor), Smt. Sukhada (District President), Smt. Maimuna Rao, and Smt. Anita Devi, all of whom were honoured with the Gaurav Samman for Social Work. The chief guests for the event included Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Thakur, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India,and Smt. Anjana Pawar Vice Chairman of the National Safai Karamchari Commission, Government of India. The program was presided over by the esteemed Gurudev Swami Santosh Anand Dev Maharaj Maha Mandaleshwar. Additionally, Shri Justice Lokpal Singh,Judge of the High Court of Uttarakhand, Shri Pandit Rajendra Anarthawal,Chairman of the State Cow Service Commission and Minister of State, Government of Uttarakhand, Shri Mukesh Kumar, Chairman of the Scheduled Caste Commission and Minister of State, Government of Uttarakhand, Shri Brij Mohan Srivastava, National General Secretary of the NCP, New Delhi,along with Shri Rakesh Rawat,and various other dignitaries were present.

Well-known personalities from across the country participated in the program, which also featured patriotic and cultural performances. Mr.Mohit Navani expressed his heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the officials from all organizations and the honoured guests who travelled from both within the country and abroad.