SHEOWS Honors Mothers’ Weekend, Fostering Love and Belonging for Ammas

SHEOWS offering a home away from home for the elderly

New Delhi (India), May 15: SHEOWS, an Old Age Home dedicated to caring for the elderly, celebrates Mothers Weekend instead of a single day for their Ammas, honouring the profound bond they share. However, during these occasions, residents often experience a sense of exclusion, as they miss the familiar comfort of their own homes and the loving presence of their families. This initiative is aimed at ensuring that the Ammas feel cherished and esteemed, despite being separated from their loved ones.

The simple act of bringing joy to the faces of mothers is a profound experience to anticipate. These tender gestures hold the power to infuse life with deeper meaning, turning even the most mundane moments into cherished memories that resonate with warmth and happiness.

GP Bhagat, Founder and General Secretary of SHEOWS, highlights the transformative power of small acts of kindness for those in need. He stresses the importance of fostering connections and a sense of belonging among vulnerable individuals through these gestures. According to Bhagat, there’s profound joy in extending care and appreciation to fellow human beings, regardless of the occasion, emphasising the intrinsic value of compassion and support in our communities.



In the whirlwind of daily life, it’s common to overlook the needs of those dearest to us, but such oversight is regrettable. It’s crucial to prioritise the care of the elderly, especially those who are separated from us by distance or circumstance. Their wealth of wisdom and experience underscores the significance of tending to their well-being, not merely as a duty, but as a heartfelt tribute to their enduring love and invaluable contributions to our lives.

About SHEOWS:

SHEOWS is a compassionate Old Age Home dedicated to rescuing and providing free, comprehensive care for abandoned, destitute, and homeless elderly individuals in Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh. From medical treatment to comfortable accommodation and nutritious meals, SHEOWS is committed to giving the elderly a second home. Guided by the principle of ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam' views the entire world as our family, inspiring us to serve every elderly person with love and care.

