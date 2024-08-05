Shikhar Dhawan Launches South Delhi Superstarz to Showcase and Promote Local Talent in Delhi Premier League

New Delhi (India) August 5 : Shikhar Dhawan, through its consortium partner Real Force Resources Pvt Limited, has recently announced the launch of their new cricket team, South Delhi Superstarz, for the upcoming cricket tournament Delhi Premier League (DPL) under Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA). This groundbreaking initiative is set to redefine Delhi’s cricketing landscape by combining local talent with international stars, delivering a fresh and exhilarating T20 league experience that promises to elevate the sport to new heights.

The South Delhi Superstarz, led by this visionary team of owners, is poised to usher in a new era of excitement and competition to the sport.The league is scheduled to commence in August 2024 at the iconic Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium. The upcoming tournament will not only spotlight thrilling cricketing action but also serve as a platform for nurturing young cricketers and advancing the sport's growth in Delhi. With the launch of the South Delhi Superstarz, the founders aim to build a team that not only excels in the field but also inspires and nurtures the next generation of cricketers, fostering a new wave of growth and development for cricket in Delhi.

Shikhar Dhawan expressed his enthusiasm, stating “As a cricketer who has gained so much from the sport, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to give back and support the future of cricket. The chance to launch the South Delhi Superstarz is a chance for me to contribute to the game that has given me so much. This team is not just about winning matches; it’s about creating a legacy, nurturing local talent, and showing gratitude to the city that has been my home and source of support throughout my career. I'm thrilled to begin this new chapter and make a positive impact in the upcoming Delhi Premier League.(DPL)”

“The South Delhi Superstarz is a testament to our commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering a spirit of sportsmanship in Delhi. We believe in creating opportunities for young cricketers to shine and compete at the highest levels. We are committed to providing the best support and resources for our players to succeed,” says Amitesh Shah (CEO of DaOne Group).

As the Delhi Premier League( DPL) kicks off, there is a strong commitment to supporting the South Delhi Superstarz and emerging talents in both men's and women's cricket. The focus will be on nurturing these young players and helping them grow their careers. The league aims to foster an environment where young cricketers can develop their skills and potentially make their mark on Indian cricket in the near future.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor