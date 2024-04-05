Shining a Spotlight: Women Listed 'Bazaar' Exhibition Showcases Women's Entrepreneurial Spirit

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 5: Women Listed proudly presented the 2nd edition of its one-day extravaganza, 'Bazaar', a vibrant showcase of over 100 women-led brands spanning lifestyle fashion, accessories, jewellery, decor, crafts, culinary delights, and beyond.

Bazaar isn't just an exhibition; it's a platform designed to spotlight and elevate women entrepreneurs, particularly homepreneurs, providing them with a stage to exhibit their products, expand their reach, and foster meaningful connections.

Meeta Gutgutia, Founder of Women Listed and Co-Founder of FNP, explains the ethos behind Bazaar, "Inspired by the endless potential of women, I firmly believe that the future belongs to them. Our nation harbours a wealth of untapped talent among women entrepreneurs, poised to make significant contributions to the economy. All they require are the right opportunities and support to thrive in the mainstream. That's why I'm dedicated to empowering fellow women entrepreneurs, channelling my experiences into organizing an exhibition that shines a spotlight on their remarkable ventures."

This year, Bazaar showcased products from socially conscious brands such as Gulmeher and Arpana's Devotion, empowering women through sustainable initiatives and skill development. While Gulmeher aims to provide sustainable alternative livelihood to women waste-pickers from the slums of Delhi by creating handcrafted eco-friendly products using recycled materials and discarded flowers; Aparna's Devotion train rural women in the art of exquisite embroidery and stitching of garments for children and women. Notably, Artsy Farsty stands outa brand of handmade products by Assavari Gulati, a young entrepreneur with special needs, embodying the power of entrepreneurship for all.

In the realm of sustainable fashion, brands like Origani, Baradari, and Kahani Lush led the charge, championing eco-friendly materials and ethical practices. Handloom sarees curated by InMyLookingGlass and Nushayani offered a timeless elegance.

Accessories were abound with TwelveTwenty's quilted cotton bags, while luxury apparel brands like Ruch Kamboj Designs and House of Satva redefined sophistication. Jewellery aficionados explored from bespoke pieces from Mirayaa By Regency Jewellers and Buckchoo Jewels, among others.

Home decor enthusiasts found solace in Mandalawithak's mandala-oriented items and Aromas by Kali's organic incense sticks and soy wax candles. Food stalls tantalized taste buds with home-cooked delights like Laddu Pinni by Simmi Garg and Clean Crunch by Ragini Dhawan.

The second edition of Bazaar by Women Listed sets the stage for a series of future editions, promising to continue its mission of empowering women entrepreneurs and celebrating their diverse talents in the years to come. In essence, it isn't merely an exhibitionit's a movement, amplifying women-owned brands and propelling them towards greater success.

Women Listed, it is a powerful initiative that aims to bring all women entrepreneurs under one roof, making it easier for them to connect and collaborate. The platform provides a comprehensive solution for women who want to take their business to the next level with features such as listing, networking, marketing, and learning. Women Listed aims to reach 25 million women and add 1 Lakh women professionals to their network by 2025.

