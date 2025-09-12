Dubai [UAE], September 12: The global digital marketing industry has witnessed a proud moment as Shinoy Rajendraprasad, a Dubai-based SEO and digital marketing specialist, has been officially recognized among Google's World SEO Experts. This is a historic achievement, marking the first time in UAE history that a professional from the country has been included on the global stage.

SEO Experts in the World: UAE Now on the Map

For years, the list of leading SEO experts in the world has been dominated by professionals from the US, Europe, and Asia. With Shinoy's recognition, the UAE and Dubai have now earned a spot in this competitive arena. His inclusion represents not only personal success but also a milestone for the region's digital economy.

SEO Experts in India, UAE, and Dubai

Shinoy is already regarded as one of the best SEO experts in India, UAE, Dubai, and across GCC countries. His strategies have helped businesses expand their digital presence, improve rankings, and increase revenue. From small startups to large enterprises, his work has touched multiple sectors, strengthening his reputation as a trusted SEO specialist.

Now, with his name listed among Google's top SEO professionals, Shinoy stands as a recognized figure not only regionally but globally.

Award-Winning Digital Marketer

Along with this listing, Shinoy also received an award for his outstanding contributions to the SEO industry. His innovative methods, technical expertise, and proven results have set him apart as a pioneer in digital marketing and SEO practices.

Industry and Celebrity Support

The announcement sparked waves of congratulations from both industry peers and celebrities. Actors and public figures applauded his achievement, calling it an inspiration for aspiring digital professionals in the UAE and beyond.

Dedication and Vision

With a background in computer science engineering and over five years of hands-on experience, Shinoy has consistently built strong SEO strategies that deliver results. His expertise covers not only SEO but also digital media management, website optimization, graphic design, and A/B testing — making him one of the most versatile professionals in the field.

Shaping the Future of SEO in GCC

As one of the few names from the UAE and GCC to appear on the global SEO experts list, Shinoy's recognition paves the way for more professionals in the region to aim for international acknowledgment. His vision is to mentor upcoming marketers and help brands achieve growth through smarter, data-driven SEO techniques.

Being named among Google's World SEO Experts is a career-defining milestone for Shinoy Rajendraprasad. It cements his position as one of the top SEO experts in the world, India, UAE, Dubai, and GCC countries.

