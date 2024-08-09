Shiv Aryan to Star as a Cop in Upcoming Film “Ghuspaithiya”

New Delhi (India), August 9: Renowned actor Shiv Aryan is set to play a thrilling police officer in the highly anticipated film Ghuspaithiya. Known for his versatile performances and powerful screen presence, Aryan's portrayal promises to bring depth and intensity to this gripping narrative centered around undercover operations and the fight against crime.

“Ghuspaithiya,” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Susiganeshan. delves into the intricate world of espionage and the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in today’s complex society. The film promises to be a heart-pounding journey, combining action, drama, and an exploration of moral dilemmas faced by those in uniform.

In addition to Aryan, the film boasts an impressive cast, including the talented Vineet Singh, who plays a pivotal role. The two actors share a strong off-screen friendship, which is expected to translate into a compelling on-screen dynamic.

“I am thrilled to be part of ‘Ghuspaithiya,'” said Shiv Aryan. “Portraying a cop comes with immense responsibility, and I aim to honor the hard work and dedication of those who serve our communities. This film not only entertains but also sheds light on the complexities of law enforcement in our society.”

Directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by M Ramesh Reddy, Jyotika Shenoy, and Manjari Susi Ganeshan, Ghuspaithiya revolves around an ‘honest corrupt’ cop who went on to discover the dark secrets of the people including his wife after he was given the duty to listen to phone calls. Ghuspaithiya features Urvashi Rautela, Vineet Singh, Shiv Aaryan, Akshay Oberoi, and more in the leading roles.

His performances in notable films like ‘Race 3’ alongside Salman Khan, ‘Bhuj’ featuring Ajay Devgan, and ‘Chehare’ alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan Marathi film ‘ Prema chi Nate ‘ have earned him acclaim and admiration from both critics and audiences. In addition to his acting prowess, Shiv Aryan is also making significant strides in film production under the banner Black panther movies ltd (London )nd Shiv aryan film's Pvt ltd with Surekha mahatre nd Saurabh aryan (I.T learner's). His upcoming project ‘Virat,’ director will Hemat Soren. Hemant is director of hit film ‘Dhoop Chaun'

Shiv aryan upcoming Bollywood movie is Railway track. Shiv aryan Taking a NSD director for this movie. Nd DOP I'll b Firoz Ansari nd Sundram Anand is the writer of this Film. On the railway track starting, I'll see Shubhandu Singh; Ayush Aryan; Nirij Dubey; Pehu Chauhan and the most talented actress Niyati Kotecha. Niyati kotecha have theatrical background. Niyati is a groom actres. She is complete packej.Shiv aryan is making south film also under his company Black panther movies ltd ( London) nd Shiv aryan film's Pvt ltd. Sugarless' was a blockbuster film, and now shiv Aryan is making two more pictures with Surekha Mhatre and Saurabh Aryan. One is the superhit film ‘Lockup Death ‘with talented director Mohan Lockup Death, 2'nd the with super dupar, best director, Omprakash Rao. Omprakash Rao given a lot's of suparstar in south film with superhit film.

