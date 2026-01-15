Shockwave Therapy in Pune: Advanced European-Standard Treatment for Men’s Andrology Problems

Wakad (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: Men's sexual and reproductive health issues are far more common than many people realise. Problems like erectile dysfunction, sexual weakness, premature ejaculation, and chronic pelvic pain affect not only physical health but also confidence, relationships, and overall quality of life. The good news is that modern medical science now offers safe, non-surgical, and effective solutions. Leela Superspeciality Hospital, Wakad proudly introduces the first European-standard approved Shockwave Therapy machine in West India, bringing world-class andrology care closer to patients in Pune and PCMC. This advanced treatment is offered under the expert guidance of Dr. Akhil S Mane – Best Andrologist in Pune with 17+ years of experience.

What Is Shockwave Therapy?

Shockwave Therapy, also known as Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (LI-ESWT), is a non-invasive, painless medical treatment that uses low-energy sound waves to stimulate healing and improve blood circulation in targeted areas. Originally used in orthopaedics and cardiology, shockwave technology has now shown excellent results in andrology, especially for men suffering from erectile dysfunction and other sexual health issues. Unlike medicines that offer temporary relief, shockwave therapy works at the root cause by improving natural blood flow, nerve regeneration, and tissue repair.

First European-Standard Shockwave Therapy in West India

Leela Superspeciality Hospital, Wakad, is among the very first centres in West India to introduce a European-standard approved Shockwave Therapy machine.

What makes this technology special?

Certified and approved as per European medical standards Delivers precise, controlled, and safe shockwaves Proven clinical effectiveness Minimal to no side effects Suitable for long-term results

This advanced technology, combined with the expertise of Dr. Akhil S Mane, ensures safe, ethical, and evidence-based treatment for men's health problems.

What Is Shockwave Therapy?

Shockwave therapy, also known as extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT), is a modern, non-surgical treatment that uses high-energy acoustic waves to heal the body. Unlike what the name might suggest, it does not involve electric shocks. Instead, it sends “pressure waves” to specific areas of the body to trigger the natural healing process.

Originally used to break down kidney stones, this technology has evolved. Today, it is a revolutionary shockwave treatment in Pune for treating chronic pain and male sexual health issues without the need for pills or surgery.

Shockwave Therapy Used for Andrology Problems

1) Erectile Dysfunction (ED) & Sexual Weakness

Erectile dysfunction is one of the most common male sexual health problems, especially in:

Men above 35–40 years Diabetic patients Patients with high blood pressure Smokers and those with lifestyle stress

Shockwave Therapy helps by:

Improving blood flow to the penis Stimulating new blood vessel formation Enhancing nerve sensitivity Restoring natural erectile function

2. Peyronie's Disease (Penile Curvature)

Peyronie's disease occurs due to fibrous plaque formation in the penis, leading to:

Penile curvature Pain during erection Difficulty in sexual activity

Shockwave Therapy helps by:

Softening fibrous plaques Reducing penile pain Improving curvature over time Avoiding or delaying the need for surgery

This makes it an excellent non-surgical treatment option for selected patients.

3. Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation can be emotionally distressing and often affects marital and sexual satisfaction.

Shockwave Therapy may help by:

Improving nerve regulation Enhancing penile tissue health Improving control and sensitivity

When combined with medical guidance and lifestyle modification, many patients experience better control and improved sexual confidence.

4. Chronic Prostatitis & Chronic Pelvic Pain

Chronic prostatitis and pelvic pain syndrome can cause:

Persistent pain in the pelvic region Pain during urination or ejaculation Sexual dysfunction Reduced quality of life

Shockwave Therapy helps by:

Improving blood circulation Reducing inflammation Relaxing pelvic muscles Providing long-term pain relief

Many patients who do not respond well to medicines find significant improvement with shockwave therapy.

Benefits of Shockwave Therapy

Choosing electrical shock wave therapy (acoustic wave therapy) offers several advantages over traditional medication or surgery:

Non-Invasive: No needles, no incisions, and no anesthesia required. No Medication Needed: A great alternative for those who don't want to rely on daily pills. Quick Sessions: Most treatments take only 15 to 20 minutes. Zero Downtime: You can return to your daily activities immediately after the session. Long-Lasting Results: It treats the root cause of the problem, not just the symptoms.

Is Shockwave Therapy Painful?

Most patients describe the sensation as a “light pulsing” or “tapping” feeling. It is generally not painful. However, depending on the sensitivity of the area being treated, you might feel slight discomfort. The intensity of the shockwave operation in Pune at our clinic can be adjusted based on your comfort level.

Who Can Benefit from Shockwave Therapy?

Men with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction Diabetic patients with ED Patients not responding well to medicines Men seeking non-surgical solutions Patients with Peyronie's disease or chronic pelvic pain

A proper consultation with Dr. Akhil S Mane helps determine if shockwave therapy is right for you.

Why Choose Dr. Akhil Mane for Shockwave Therapy in Pune?

When it comes to specialized treatments, the expertise of the doctor matters most.

Expertise: Akhil Mane is a highly skilled Uro Robotic Surgeon with a deep understanding of male anatomy and restorative medicine. Experience: With over 12+ years of experience, he has successfully treated thousands of patients. Advanced Tech: Access to the only high-end shockwave machine in all of West India. Comprehensive Care: From diagnosis to post-treatment follow-ups, everything is managed at Leela Superspeciality Hospital, Wakad.

Shockwave Therapy is transforming the way men's sexual and pelvic health problems are treated. With the introduction of the first European-standard Shockwave Therapy machine in West India, Leela Superspeciality Hospital, Wakad, sets a new benchmark in advanced andrology care. If you are experiencing erectile dysfunction, sexual weakness, premature ejaculation, Peyronie's disease, or chronic pelvic pain, early consultation can make a significant difference.

Consult Dr. Akhil S Mane – Best Andrologist in Pune

Leela Superspeciality Hospital, Wakad

Hospital: Leela Superspeciality Hospital, Wakad, Pune

Contact Number: +91 7689892020

Book An Appointment: To schedule your consultation, simply scroll down to the bottom of this page and fill out the appointment form with your details. Our team will get back to you shortly to confirm your visit.

Disclaimer: This press release is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult a doctor before taking any decisions.