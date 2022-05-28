Showing grind and hustle of artist life, Rapper D Maansh releases new music video 'RISE'

Independent Rapper D Maansh's new song video' RISE' is released on his official YouTube Channel on May 26, 2022. This newly launched song is related to the singer's grind and hustle and how, over the years, his new albums have a lot of new elements in his music albums. Jetx Digital has distributed the song through Believe Music, and through the same, the song audio is available on all the platforms like Spotify, Gaana, Resso, Prime Music, and many more.

The new track has been written and sung by D MAansh while the Bhoomika Jain acts as a lead actress in the music video. Nitya Saini has sung the female vocals, and the music is produced by Anshul. Video has been directed under the guidance of Rubai, and through team effort, the song has been well appreciated by the audience.

Talking about the newly launched song, Rapper D Maansh stated, "This song belongs to Hip hop genre, In which I'm talking about my rise and that is the title of my song as well. I'm talking about my grind, my art, and how I deal with people who hated me. The video concept was only about keeping it real and raw to create that hip-hop vibe in every shot. This song is mainly for the audience who listens to hip-hop and rap music. I am excited to share my new song with everyone and hope that everyone loves the song. Through this song, I describe how my art is standing out in this industry and how I'm working to stick to my art, keeping it real. This song depicts a journey of every independent artist and struggles in individual lives."

"Belonging from a family with no connection to the music industry, it was tough to start my journey. From writing songs behind my notebook in school days and now producing my songs has been a ride. I started making music in 2020 professionally; I vision to keep my music real and portray the best of my art. Thus I am looking forward to appreciation from the audience," he further added, speaking about his journey.

The song has been well received by the audience and has gained more than 87k views since the day of the release. And his YouTube Channel' D Maansh' has 1.41k subscribers, and he a has released song named 'KHANDAR' last year in December. At the same time, another song, 'MALA,' which was a music video in June last year, was loved by its viewers across the cities. In the future, he envisions working on new projects and will release three more songs this year.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor