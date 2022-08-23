Shree Maruti launched ‘Land of Legend’ campaign to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

The company will honour 75 legendary persons of India by placing a label on every shipments

Kicked-off from 15th August, this campaign will be concluded on 02nd October

Ahmedabad, 23 August, 2022 – To extend an honour towards the birth land of the legendary persons who have made India proud, Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt Ltd has launched a unique and massive campaign ‘Land of Legend’ from this Independence Day. The Ahmedabad headquartered company has kicked off this Pan-India campaign to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This campaign will conclude on October 02, 2022, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

The company has identified 75 legendary persons who have not only been instrumental in bringing a glorious freedom for us, but also fuelled a new energy and spirit in modern day India. A special label featuring the photo of the person and mention of his/her birth land will be placed on the shipments that are ready for delivery in any corner of the country. The objective is to make people aware about the birth places of these renowned personalities. The list contains freedom fighters, recipients of highest civilian awards as well as achievers in various fields.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ajay Mokariya, Managing Director, Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt Ltd, said “It is joyful to see that the whole country is celebrating a distinctive ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a festival of India’s glorious independence movement and inspirations of the warriors of the freedom struggle. After we achieved independence, there were many iconic characters who contributed and shaped the NEW INDIA. Sad to know that, most of the Indians are not aware about the land they belong to. We should be proud of the land where such venerable and eminent luminaries were born. With this campaign, it’s our humble effort to spread awareness about the great birth lands of these icons.”

The company handles 2.5 lakhs courier and consignments on a daily basis through air and surface transport routes. The list of dignitaries for this campaign has many exemplary names like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, C V Raman, Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, JRD Tata, Kapil Dev, N R Narayan Murthy, Lata Mangeshkar, Raja Rammohan Ray, to name a few. As India celebrates 75th year of the Independence, Shree Maruti is paying obeisance to the birth land of 75 legendary persons.

