SIBM, Nagpur's advanced MBA programmes launching careers to the heights of corporate world

New Delhi [India], October 13: Over decades of excellence, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), powered by the conjoined effort of its several constituents, has cemented itself as one of the premier educational hubs in the country. Especially for business studies, Symbiosis is one of the top choices of students around the country. Such has been the overarching influence of Symbiosis leadership, that a relatively young and progressive B-school such as SIBM, Nagpur today enjoys the status of being positioned among the fast-growing and leading management education centres in the country. As a result, this year, much like the previous years, Symbiosis has already witnessed numerous applications from prospective students across the country seeking to claim a seat at SIBM, Nagpur.

A dream B-school for many ambitious management aspirants, SIBM, Nagpur offers cutting-edge programmes - MBA and MBA (Food and Agri-Business Management), designed to propel candidates to the heights of the corporate world. What sets the institution apart is how industry-centric the education is, giving a definitive glimpse of the industry to the candidates even before they foray into the real world. Moreover, industry connections play a crucial role in securing promising internships and final placements while also helping candidates gain a huge edge over the competition.

Elaborating on the vision of the institute, Dr. Shrirang Altekar, Director of SIBM Nagpur said, "Right from the year of inception, we have been the institution for the ambitious. With every successive batch the aim of every faculty member as well as that of the decision-makers in the SIBM, Nagpur management remains the same: training the next crop of visionaries and astute business thinkers. We want our cohort to be competent to tackle the persistent and emergent challenges the industry as well as those that the society at large faces. In this conjoined effort, SIBM, Nagpur leaves no stone unturned. We are committed to bringing together leading experts from academia under one roof so that the candidates can master every nuance of the business courses we offer."

He further added, "At the same time, we strive to help students network with expert industry mentors from our extensive industry connections, thus helping them be industry-geared early on in the B-school journey. Above all, our MBA programmes are about holistic grooming, which is essential for being in good stead in today's dynamic world, be it the ever-expanding food and agriculture sector or fast-paced industries such as Finance, Operations, Marketing, Analytics, etc."

SIBM, Nagpur's MBA programme offers comprehensive knowledge in business studies, preparing future management professionals with a holistic perspective of the industry. It enhances analytical, interpersonal, and strategic skills while providing expertise in Finance, Operations, Business Analytics, Operations and Supply Chain, and Marketing. The pedagogy includes real-world industry problems and case studies that offer invaluable insights into the nature of the market.

Similarly, SIBM, Nagpur's MBA in Food and Agri-Business Management addresses the growing demand for skilled management professionals in India's agriculture-based economy and evolving global consumption patterns. Graduates of this specific programme are poised to tackle the challenges of this sector, which is expected to reach $535 billion by 2025-2026. In other words, the students are trained for lucrative career opportunities in the rising sector.

Be it the emergent industries or the classic professions, SIBM. Nagpur endeavours to equip its candidates with a coveted array of skills required to lead the way in the industry. Towards this success-ensuring education, lies the dedication of SIBM, Nagpur's faculty members, all of whom hold pathbreaking doctorates in their respective fields of interest.

Moreover, the frequently arranged guest lectures coupled with industry-related mentorship and alumni interactions create a unique synergy of vibrant ideas among students, preparing them to think like a pioneer. In the same manner, the sprawling infrastructure and the availability of educational resources add to the growth of the candidates, complementing the knowledge they directly gain from the AICTE-approved courses and the Capacity Building Programme, in association with several government entities. Candidates also get the one-of-a-kind opportunity to be part of several renowned and competitive Corporate Associate for Management Development programmes, adding more feathers to their cap.

To conclude, SIBM, Nagpur with its promising faculty, industry and alumni network, world-class infrastructure, and pedagogy has cemented itself as a top B-school in India and is poised to continue on that path of excellence in the coming years as well.

For more information, visit: https://www.sibmnagpur.edu.in/

