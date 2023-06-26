SIBM Pune, along with Swansea University, UK, are hosting seminar series "Metaverse Retail: Opportunities and Challenges"

SRV Media

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 26: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM), Pune, in collaboration with Swansea University, United Kingdom, is running a seminar series on 'The Digital Future for Business & Society: Emerging Perspectives on The Metaverse.' This seminar series aims to explore the transformative potential of the metaverse and its impact on various aspects of business and society.

In this ongoing seminar series, the seventh seminar was presented by Prof Savvas Papagiannidis from Newcastle University Business School, UK. The renowned expert delved into the topic of "Metaverse Retail: Opportunities and Challenges," shedding light on various aspects of this rapidly evolving digital realm.

Prof Savvas Papagiannidis is the David Goldman Professor of Innovation & Enterprise at Newcastle University Business School. His research interests revolve around electronic business and its various sub-domains and how digital technologies can transform organizations and societies alike. More specifically, his research aims to inform our understanding of how e-business technologies affect the social and business environment, organizational strategies and business models, and how these are implemented in terms of functional innovations (especially in e-marketing and e-commerce). His work puts a strong emphasis on innovation, new value creation, and exploitation of entrepreneurial opportunities, within the context of different industries. Apart from the impact that the Internet and related technologies can have on businesses, he is also very much interested in the impact such technologies can have on individual users.

During the seminar, Prof Savvas Papagiannidis analysed the evolution of the metaverse and its resemblance to physical spaces. He emphasized the growing significance of retail purchases in the metaverse and explored the implications of this trend for businesses and society at large. The discussion also touched upon several policy-related considerations, such as taxes on income generated within the metaverse, ownership of user-generated content, regulation of metaverse activities, and the pressing issue of gambling within this virtual realm. One key theme that emerged from his presentation was the comparison between the real world and the virtual world, particularly in the context of retail experiences. He highlighted the transition from a product-oriented approach to a customer-oriented one and further emphasized the importance of experience orientation within the metaverse. He also discussed the concept of co-creation in the metaverse and explored the distinction between authentic and realistic experiences within this digital environment. Prof Papagiannidis also shared his insights on potential directions for the metaverse, including its impact on online retail and e-commerce. The presentation sparked thought-provoking discussions about the future of retail, emphasizing the transformative power of the metaverse and its potential to reshape the digital business landscape.

The 7th Seminar in the 3rd Edition of the Seminar Series on 'The Digital Future for Business & Society' provided attendees with valuable insights into the metaverse's evolving role in the retail sector. Prof Savvas Papagiannidis' expertise and thought leadership ignited meaningful conversations around the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for businesses and society in this digital frontier. Prof. Ramakrishnan Raman, Director-SIBM Pune, shared, "As the seminar series continues, it promises to further explore the multifaceted dimensions of the metaverse, fostering a deeper understanding of its implications for various industries and society as a whole".

The next Seminar ( the eight seminar) is scheduled on 12th July 2023 where Prof. Dr. jur. Stefan Koos, Bundeswehr University, Munich, Germany will share his thoughts on the topic, "The Individual in the Virtuality - Legal Aspects of the Metaverse". The registration link for the same is: https://tinyurl.com/seminarseries-8

This seminar series is jointly organized by Professor Yogesh K Dwivedi, who is a Professor of Digital Marketing and Innovation, at the School of Management, Swansea University, Wales, UK; Dr Laurie Hughes, who is a Senior Lecturer within the Strategic Operations Group, School of Management, Swansea University. Wales, UK; and, Prof. Dr Ramakrishnan Raman who is Director of SIBM-Pune, Dean of Faculty of Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) and Director - Strategy and Development, Symbiosis. This seminar series is jointly Supported by Digital Marketing and Analytics SIG Academy of Marketing, Grenoble IAE-Graduate School of Management - a Grenoble INP school of the University of Grenoble Alpes, The e-Business and e-Government SIG British Academy of Management and The UK Academy for Information Systems (UKAIS). The seminar is moderated by Dr Vinod Kumar, Associate Professor, SIBM Pune, and Dr Anabel Gutierrez Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing at Royal Holloway, University of London.

