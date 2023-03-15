SICSR: Apply for industry-oriented cutting-edge MSc Programme in Computer Applications; unlock the roadmap to success in Industry 4.0

New Delhi [India], March 15 (/SRV): Pune-based education hub, Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR), a premier name in the field of technical education in India and a constituent of the renowned Symbiosis International (Deemed University), welcomes candidates for its flagship, cutting-edge programme, MSc Computer Applications (CA) for the Academic Year 2023. Ambitious aspirants who want to scale the heights of success in the technology sector can begin applying for the registration process. MSc (CA) programme offers three specializations, which include software development, system security and data science. This programme will equip students with knowledge highly relevant to emerging technologies. This programme aims to provide a comprehensive framework for understanding by integrating theoretical foundations with extensive practical work in the labs and hands-on experience.

To prepare the candidates for Industry 4.0 and catapult their careers to major decision-making positions in emergent industry and research areas, the industry-specific programme has been curated by the forerunners of technical expertise in the country, from both, academia and industry. SICSR's MSc (CA) programme provides a holistic view of the advanced concepts of the discipline along with in-depth learning via case studies and problem-solving. The programme offers specialisation in three major areas of computer applications: Software Development, Data Science, and Systems Security.

The placements figures attest to the tireless effort of the institution to develop future technocrats. SICSR candidates enjoy an impressive average package of over 7 LPA, with around 14 LPA being the highest-grossed salary. For recruitment, the campus is visited by major players such as IBM, Amazon, HSBC, Cognizant, Wipro, KPMG, Capgemini, Bajaj Finserv, and Credit Suisse among others.

Sharing the vision behind the advanced programme, Prof. Dr Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Director, SICSR said, "At SICSR we understand that in the coming years, the candidates going into the industry or the academia, in the midst of Industry 4.0, will have to cope with a new wave of technical knowledge. Keeping the evolving technology in the industry, ours is a constant march towards bridging the gap between sound, research-driven academic foundation in computer science and allied areas and the growing needs of the larger technology sphere- the industry. Also, we reckon that beyond the core knowledge of the domain, candidates need to be equipped with essentials such as critical and design thinking, which are key for making a valuable and innovative contribution to the industry."

In order to deliver the best pedagogy and to make the cohort industry-ready, SICSR strives to not only strike a balance between textbook-centric and pragmatic learning but also to connect candidates with industry leaders for mentorship via the expansive industry network of the university. Through mentorship, the candidates can get an insider's view of the industry and also secure lucrative internships and placements in major orgsations. Additionally, being part of the SICSR cohort unlocks opportunities for valuable alumni networking, which significantly boosts the candidates' human capital, an age-old but important ingredient to success.

The programme aims to develop proficiency in applying mathematical and analytical skills in the field of Data Science. Graduates should be able to identify patterns and trends in large datasets, design, develop, document, and test code, and maintain software delivery deadlines according to project management requirements. Along with the potential to foray into advanced research projects, successful candidates will be suited to take up the challenges of industry positions such as Software Developer, Business Manager Development, Software Quality Analyst, Data Scientist, Software Developer, Software Engineer, Software Validation Engineer, Software Test Engineer, Software Configuration Manager and many more.

SICSR with its astute faculty members and vast industry and alumni network, coupled with the institution's state-of-the-art infrastructure and pedagogy, which is complemented by access to the latest resources and learning tools, has a powerful legacy of excellence and looks forward to expanding its contribution to the industry and society at large via its cohort.

To know more, visit - https://www.sicsr.ac.in and to register, visit - https://siu.ishinfo.com/SIUPGFY23/Register/Index.aspx

