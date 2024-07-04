Siddhivinayak Homes Launches Two New Towers at Siddhivinayak Signature City

SMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Siddhivinayak Homes is thrilled to announce the launch of two new towers at the Siddhivinayak Signature City. These new towers mark another milestone in the company's continuous efforts to deliver exceptional residential spaces in Navi Mumbai. These new towers promise to introduce new standards in quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, thus aligning perfectly with Siddhivinayak Homes' vision of creating remarkable living experiences.

These towers are designed keeping in mind the dynamic needs of modern homebuyers. These projects offer the latest amenities and superior construction quality, coupled with thoughtful designs. They ensure comfort and bring to people the true essence of contemporary living. With these launches, Siddhivinayak Homes is expected to strengthen its reputation as a reliable real estate developer in Navi Mumbai.

"We are incredibly happy and proud to introduce two new towers in Siddhivinayak Signature City to our esteemed clientele. We are always finding ways to incorporate modern & upgraded standards of living in our buildings. We believe the new towers will provide unmatched living experiences to our residents," said Vaibhav Agrawal, Director of Siddhivinayak Homes.

Siddhivinayak Homes, founded in 2002, has become synonymous with trust and transparency in Navi Mumbai's real estate sector. With a rich legacy spanning over 15 years, the company has delivered more than 15,00,000 sq. ft., completed over 10 projects, have more than 6 ongoing projects, and have brought happiness to more than 2000 families. With a robust employee strength of dedicated professionals, the company has witnessed impressive growth: a 20%-25% increase in revenue, 25%-30% rise in profit, 30%-35% boost in sales, and 15%-20% growth in net worth year on year. Looking ahead, Siddhivinayak Homes aims to deliver over 5 lakh residential sq. ft. in the coming financial year.

"Siddhivinayak Homes has always strived to create not just buildings, but lasting experiences. Our journey has been one of growth, learning, and achieving excellence. We are honoured to have the trust of over 2000 families, and look forward to extend our clientele family, with Atulyam and Sankalp already preparing to commence." said Saurabh Agrawal, Director of Siddhivinayak Homes.

The company's success is driven by a qualified and seasoned team, whose dedication and expertise are the basis of the company's successful journey. At the heart of Siddhivinayak Homes' operations are its core values of trust, quality, and community. The company believes in creating a sense of togetherness and trust. With consistent year-on-year all rounded growth, Siddhivinayak Homes continues to lead the way in shaping the future of the real estate industry in Navi Mumbai.

For more information, please visit: https://siddhivinayakhomes.co.in/

