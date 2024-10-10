Signify Inaugurates Global Finance Service Centre in Noida for Growth, Innovation, and Transformation

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10: Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) the world's leading lighting company, has officially inaugurated its Global Finance Service Centre (GFSC) Hub in Noida. This hub will engage over 250 employees, playing a crucial role in strengthening Signify's business globally and in India.

Signify's aim is to use this facility to continue steering ahead on its transformation journey, which includes centralized hubs for processes. Serving markets across the world, the GFSC will focus on accounting operations, Credit and Collection (C&C), Accounting, Reporting and Internal Control (ARIC), and Purchase to Pay (PTP). The new finance hub is expected to bring a host of benefits, creating employment opportunities and contributing to the overall economy.

Sumit Joshi, CEO & MD, Signify Greater India, commented, "The launch of our Global Finance Service Centre in Noida underlines our commitment to growth across the world with a dominant focus on the Indian market. It's an affirmation of the rich talent pool and the conducive business environment that India offers. We believe this move will help nurture and develop the skills of our workforce, thereby contributing to the flourishing talent ecosystem in the country."

"We are excited to inaugurate our GFSC in Noida, which will play a key role in supporting our global business services model. This hub represents our commitment to driving strategic objectives and contributing to our growth trajectory globally," said Dibyendu Raychaudhury, Head of Finance, Signify Greater India.

Signify's new office space in Noida is designed to foster creativity, collaboration, and innovation where employees can share ideas and work together. The GFSC features dedicated spaces for collaboration, co-creation, and relaxation, with stylish interiors and comfortable workspaces, ensuring employees work at their best, driving the company forward in its mission to create a better world through innovation and sustainability.

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals, consumers, and the Internet of Things. Our Philips products, Interact systems and data-enabled services, deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2023, we had sales of EUR 6.7 billion, approximately 32,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. We have been in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since our IPO for seven consecutive years and have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating for four consecutive years, placing Signify in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on X, LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

