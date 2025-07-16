"Siksha Main Mahakranti" -- A Book That Could Change How India Educates Its Children

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 16: India's future depends on how we teach our children today. But while the world is moving fast, our education system is still stuck in old ways.

In his new book, Siksha Main Mahakranti (The Great Revolution in Education), Dr. Sandeep Nagar shares a clear and bold plan to change how we educate, so children can learn skills that truly matter in today's world.

This book is not just for students. It is for parents, teachers, and everyone who wants to see India grow and succeed.

Dr. Nagar asks important questions:

* Why do we teach children to follow orders instead of thinking for themselves?

* Why don't we teach them how to manage money or start a business?

* Why are students made to memorise facts but not taught how to solve real-life problems?

* Why are so many government schools falling apart, leaving children behind?

"Siksha Main Mahakranti" gives practical ideas on:

* Bringing entrepreneurship, digital skills, and leadership into classrooms.

* Teaching students to think creatively and prepare for real-world challenges.

* Talking openly about emotional health, mental well-being, and important life topics.

* Helping India move from just providing talent to becoming a leader in innovation.

The book is written in a simple and relatable style, making it easy to understand and discuss with family, friends, and colleagues. Readers are already calling it "a wake-up call that every Indian should read."

About Dr. Sandeep Nagar

Dr. Nagar is a rare thinker who puts his ideas into action. He has three master's degrees and deep knowledge of technology and digital systems. He has created innovative platforms like the Property Yug App and the Biz Control App, which have helped many people and businesses across India.

His earlier books, Psychology of Success, Safalta Ka Manovigyan, and Secrets of Option Trading, have inspired many young people and professionals.

Now, with Siksha Main Mahakranti, Dr. Nagar shares his vision for a better education system that will help children grow with confidence, financial skills, and the courage to lead.

Clever Fox Publishing is proud to bring this book to readers across India, supporting ideas that can bring real change to our society.

