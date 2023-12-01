Silly Monks Entertainment to be the official 'Digital Partner' of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is gearing up for its annual tribute to the luminaries of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India. Breaking new ground, Silly Monks Entertainment joins hands with DPIFF as the Digital Partner, marking a significant collaboration to celebrate the vibrant legacy of Indian cinema in honor of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

Anil Pallala, Co-Founder and CEO of Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd. expressed - "We SillyMonks Entertainment Limited are immensely proud to announce our association as the Digital partner with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey, aligning us with a legacy that celebrates the very essence of cinematic excellence. As we join hands with this esteemed festival, we are committed to amplifying the voices of storytellers and artists who have the power to inspire, challenge, and transform. Our collaboration is more than just a partnership; it is a testament to our shared dedication to honoring the rich tapestry of global cinema and the indelible impact it has on diverse audiences. Through our creative expertise and social media strategies, we aim to bring the magic of this festival to a global audience, fostering a community where creativity, innovation, and the art of filmmaking are celebrated."

With a rich history of partnering with various brands, Silly Monks is eagerly anticipating its involvement in the DPIFF Awards 2024. The agency is enthusiastic about contributing to the success of the event by taking charge of its social media presence. Beyond merely being a partner, Silly Monks sees itself as a key player in shaping the narrative around the theme of Cinematic Tourism, adding a unique and engaging element to the celebration. Set for 2024, the ceremony promises to be a star-studded affair, bringing together international delegates, celebrities, and other distinguished dignitaries. It's poised to be a night of revelry, uniting people in the celebration of India's rich cultural diversity and the abundant talent that graces its cinematic landscape.

Anil Mishra, Founder & Managing Director of DPIFF, expressed his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, "The partnership between Silly Monks Entertainment and DPIFF signifies an exciting convergence of creativity and digital storytelling. This collaboration marks the seamless integration of entertainment and innovation, bringing together two realms driven by a shared passion for pushing boundaries and expressing uniqueness. Together, we aspire to craft a narrative where each digital campaign becomes a character, every social media platform a story. We're thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with Silly Monks Entertainment, promising our audience not just engaging content but an immersive digital experience where creativity and entertainment seamlessly blend, presenting boundless opportunities. Step into an era where your online presence becomes part of the narrative, and together, we redefine the essence of digital engagement."

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 will embark on an exhilarating cinematic journey. This occasion is set to delve into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema, from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The awards night serve as a respectful homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the great Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

DPIFF endeavours to recognize and celebrate individuals in the film industry who have exhibited an unwavering dedication and exceptional potential through their tireless endeavours. DPIFF firmly upholds the belief that the art of filmmaking, encompassing TV series as well, stands as a potent instrument capable of bringing together diverse cultures and illuminating the common human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, Visit: https://www.dpiff.in/

