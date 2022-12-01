Simply Interiors starts third Interior Design Experience Center in Pune

December 1:

Simply Interiors is a well-known brand in the home interior design industry specially known for their pricing while giving premium solutions. After their first Experience Center opened in HSR layout, Bangalore and the second one in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, they have now opened their third Experience Center in Kharadi, Pune.

Mr.Nishant Gupta, Founder of Simply Interiors, while talking about the new Experience Center spoke about the wide variety of finishes that are on display.

“While a normal interiors showroom displays types of laminates and acrylics simply because these are what they want to sell, we want to display the possibilities in front of the customers. Apart from the general laminates and acrylic finishes on modular and semi modular kitchens and wardrobes, there are multiple other things which are possible. Veneer with melamine polishes, PU, liquid Acrylic, polyester, lacquer, the list is a very long one. Our Experience centers in all three cities display all of these and more in a way that the customer becomes more capable of taking a more educated decision for their own homes.”

The pricing is astonishing and Simply Interiors claim that a customer can actually get good PU polishes or even Liquid Acrylic at the same price as some other larger brands offer laminate finishes. You can check their pricing on the online cost calculator

Simply Interiors has its own manufacturing unit for producing modular furniture in Bangalore. They also take up semi modular and non-modular work which can be done completely on-site. This largely depends on the requirements of the projects. Simply Interiors has also taken a 2 acre land near Hyderabad to build a state of the art, semi-automated production unit which will not only be used to make modular units but also for setting up machinery and infrastructure to do all the polish work at a single place.

Currently, the workshops are distributed across the cities. Sofas are manufactured in one place while lose furniture is in another. Similarly, polishes happen on-site and also in a small workshop. Coordinating can become an issue which adds to the already complicated project management of a typical interior project.

Apart from the regular interiors consisting of woodwork, Simply Interiors takes up complete home interior design including false ceilings, civil breakage and building, tile work, electrical, plumbing, paint, polish etc. They also provide customized furniture like sofas, dining tables, beds etc as per customer requirements. Even for décor services like curtains, Simply Interiors provides design guidance and has some very good service providers. “Basically, you give us a house which might be new or old and we can actually hand you back the keys to a fully furnished home where you can move in with your luggage”, as per Nishant.

They understand that each project is different from the other. For that reason, they have a highly customized project management system which seamlessly integrates all the jobs related to a project into one build. Simply Interiors is the only company in the industry which actually provides a Gantt chart style timeline to its customers at the beginning of the project and even has a Delay Penalty in case they delay work beyond what is promised. According to Mr.Nishant, they have had to make payments to customers around 4 times in the last one year and none of these was for a period exceeding 7 days. In an industry where delays run into months, this is a very welcome change.

To know more about Simply Interiors or to reach out to them, you can visit their website at www.simplyinteriors.in or whatsapp them at 9341074074 or email at enquiry@simplyinteriors.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor