Simta Astrix the Best Brand in Doors and Windows at the ET Now InfraFocus Awards

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 7: Simta Astrix has been honoured as the Best Brand in the Construction & Infrastructure Industry, in Doors & Windows at the ET Now InfraFocus Summit & Awards - 10th Edition, a prestigious platform that celebrates excellence and impact across India's built environment. This recognition reaffirms how trust and consistency earn their place over time. For Simta Astrix, being named the best brand in doors and windows isn't just an award; it's a reminder to keep delivering dependable performance with thoughtful design. It tells how the company is moving in the right direction serving homeowners, architects, developers, and fabricators who look for quality that lasts and detail that matters.

From day one, Simta Astrix has built its reputation on disciplined manufacturing, reliable supply, and products that deliver long-term value. This award is a public validation of that approach. It signals to customers and partners that when they choose Simta Astrix, they are choosing a brand that treats quality as a commitment, not a claim. Being recognised by such a prestigious platform underscores why Simta Astrix is widely regarded as the best brand in doors and windows: consistent quality, thoughtful design, and an ecosystem that supports projects of every scale.

Speaking on the win, Sampath Kumar, Managing Director, Simta Astrix, said, "This award is not only for the company, but for every member of our team. It gives big motivation to keep raising the standard, to keep working with discipline, and to deliver products our customers can trust. Recognition like this gives strength to the team, and we accept this award with gratitude, and we promise to keep building better and to keep delivering value."

Built for India's pace of growth

Simta Astrix's portfolio spans high-performance uPVC doors and windows, premium ABS doors, steel doors, aluminium windows & Doors, and uPVC modular interior profilessolutions engineered for Indian climates and usage patterns. German-technology extrusion lines and rigorous quality controls keep tolerances tight and performance predictable. With 500+ fabrication partners and pan-India warehousing, Simta Astrix is able to support complex timelines without cutting corners. This is another reason customers and specifiers recognise it as the best brand in doors and windows.

At the Summit, Mr. Sampath Kumar had the opportunity to join a panel that discussed how digitisation is shaping modern manufacturing. For him, technology is valuable only when it improves reliability for the customer. When systems like PLC and SCADA bring precision to production, or when BIM and 3D models help visualise better, the result is clear - less guesswork, more accuracy. But technology alone doesn't guarantee excellence. What truly matters is the discipline to use itconsistently, project after project.

For Simta Astrix, this award is both a celebration and a responsibility. It validates a way of working that puts customers first, and it sets a higher bar for what comes next. The company will continue to invest in people, processes, and platforms to keep products future-ready and service seamless. That is the promise behind the title: the Best Brand in the Construction & Infrastructure Industry, in Doors & Windowsand the promise that has earned Simta Astrix a reputation as the best brand in doors and windows in India.

Established in 2013 as a division of the Simta Group (founded in 1991), Simta Astrix is a leading Indian manufacturer of high-performance doors and windows. With German-technology extrusion, disciplined quality systems, and a nationwide partner network, Simta Astrix delivers durable, design-forward solutions for residential, commercial, and institutional spaces.

