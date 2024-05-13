Singapore airport retailer selected to run duty-free outlets at Noida airport

New Delhi, May 13 The famous Heinemann group, which operates retail outlets at Singapore’s Changi airport as well as the Hong Kong and Auckland airports, has been selected to run the duty-free shops at the Noida International Airport.

“Noida International Airport (NIA) has awarded the concession for retail and duty-free to a consortium of Heinemann Asia Pacific and BWC Forwarders Private Limited. This includes the concession for duty-free, to be operated by Heinemann, as well as master concessions for domestic retail and international duty-paid retail, to be operated by BWC Forwarders,” according to a Press statement issued on Monday.

The international duty-free outlet at the airport will offer a wide selection of premium brands, providing a spectacular shopping experience for travellers. Some of the curated categories will include premium liquors, tobacco, confectionery, perfumes, cosmetics, fragrances, and exquisite chocolates, the statement said.

Additionally, there will be items such as fashion accessories, regional handicrafts, souvenirs, ayurvedic products, packaged food, as well as a variety of teas, coffees, and spices to ensure that even in the midst of busy travel, passengers can easily find delightful surprises for their loved ones, it added.

NIA chief executive officer Christoph Schnellmann said, “As we continue to develop Noida International Airport into a world-class facility, this partnership will provide a seamless blend of duty-free and retail shopping, catering to the diverse needs of our travellers.”

Heinemann Asia Pacific CEO Marvin von Plato said, “We deeply thank the NIA team for their trust in appointing us as their very first retail partners. Together with BWC, we look forward to crafting an exceptional retail environment at Noida, and to continuously grow our shared business in India for the long term.”

