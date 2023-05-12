Singapore-based delivery platform Deliver.sg got the lead investment for their new concept DAAS

New Delhi [India], May 12 (/PNN): In the bustling city-state of Singapore, a quiet revolution is taking place. A group of dedicated individuals has come together, driven by a singular vision: to transform and elevate the food culture in this vibrant city. They observed a crucial gap in the market, one that was ripe for innovation and disruption, and they knew that with a blend of technology, determination, and a passion for excellence, they could create a unique platform that would benefit consumers but also empower local food establishments.

And thus, a new food delivery service was born, one that dares to break the mold and challenge the status quo called Deliver.sg the brainchild of Maxima Logistics. Over the past three years, this platform has been operating in the background, focusing on long-distance food delivery and helping to forge connections between hungry residents and the delectable cuisines they crave.

Krishnam Kannan & Naresh Kumar Rajendran, the founders' goal is to redefine the online food delivery landscape, ushering in a new era of customer service and digital presence that stands out in the crowded marketplace. Recently, they've reached a significant milestone by securing their first investor, which signals strong confidence in their business model and potential for further expansion.

This innovative platform was conceived by Maxima Logistics, a company founded by a group of passionate entrepreneurs with a strong desire to improve the quality of life in Singapore's food culture. They recognized the potential for long-distance food delivery services and set out to create a solution that would help food establishments reach a wider audience, thereby boosting their businesses.

By disrupting traditional practices for online food delivery, Deliver.sg aims to improve the ecosystem for these services through robust customer service and a bold online presence and has a new concept on the roll called DAAS (Deliver As a Service), which has the potential to generate revenue from multiple streams. Also, they are revamping the whole platform as a SUPER APP. With this their mission is to bring both potential and reputable food businesses to greater heights, employing strategic marketing, business analysis and solutions, and leveraging market environments.

As the market for online food delivery services grows, with 1.7 million users in Singapore alone, the limitations of existing delivery services have become increasingly apparent. This growing demand for accessibility to different cuisine types, and even restaurant-specific dishes, has created a market gap that has not been filled by current food delivery services and with their expansion to India & other 6 major markets in South East Asia. They going to implement their new concept DAAS (Deliver As a Service), for one and all to benefit from

This trailblazing platform is not only providing a much-needed solution to this gap, but it is also redefining the food delivery landscape in Singapore. Keep an eye on this space - a new era of gastronomic delight is just around the corner.

