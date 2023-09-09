Singapore Gears up for Grand Prix Season's 14th Edition with Exciting Precinct Parties and Race-Themed Offerings

Mediawire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: The Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) returns from 8 to 17 September 2023, featuring electrifying precinct parties spread across four distinctive locations and an enticing array of race-themed lifestyle experiences throughout the city. Designed to cater to diverse tastes and interests, GPSS offers an array of experiences that inspire both locals and visiting travelers to embark on a journey of exploration across all the offerings that Singapore has in store. GPSS, along with the F1 Singapore race, brings a wealth of themed parties and celebrations to the F1 period, allowing attendees to fully enjoy this unique event.

GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), says “Singapore is all set and ready to flag off the latest edition of Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS). The night race continues to enthral fans from the world over. The fusion of high-speed Formula 1 racing with electrifying entertainment brings both a thrilling sporting spectacle and a vibrant buzz across the city, making it a truly iconic way to experience how Singapore – as one of the most dynamic lifestyle capitals of the region – celebrates such events. GPSS is an unmissable experience for those seeking our unique blend of speed, spectacle and entertainment.”

“The GPSS is back for its 14th edition, revving up more excitement and festivities across Singapore for an action-packed 10-day period. The curated line-up of offerings across multiple facets such as dining, entertainment and retail showcase the best of Singapore’s lifestyle experiences, which both locals and visitors can enjoy,” said Ong Ling Lee, Executive Director, Sports and Wellness, Singapore Tourism Board.

Themed ‘Circuit of Festivity’, this year’s precinct parties promise unique race-themed offerings at four different yet interconnected locations. Feel the buzz of the race season at Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, Kampong Gelam and Sentosa – each with its own distinctive and extensive programming, allowing visitors to spend more time exploring each location’s offerings in depth.

Singapore's famous shopping belt, Orchard Road, will transform into a multifaceted epicenter of excitement during the Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS). At the heart of this transformation lies "Revolutions: The GPSS Immersive Experience," a high-tech light and sound show curated by local artist Brandon Tay. This spectacular show serves as a captivating tribute to the people, achievements, and aspirations of our vibrant city while narrating the enthralling story of GPSS. Alongside this immersive show, visitors can explore the Orchard Pit Shops: GPSS Lifestyle Bazaar, featuring over 24 stalls offering an array of local artisanal products, delectable food and beverages, live music, and captivating art installations. Furthermore, shoppers will be delighted to discover a retail haven at Design Orchard, where limited-edition merchandise, exclusively curated for GPSS, awaits shoppers.

Adding to the bustling riverside hub of entertainment and dining, Clarke Quay seamlessly transitions from day to night during GPSS, offering a wide range of entertainment options that bring a buzz to the area. From the bustling CQ Street Market to the GPSS Fitness Fest featuring Les Mills, fitness enthusiasts enjoy dynamic workouts with music and captivating lights. Motorsports fans can compete in the Teleios Race Sims Grand Slam for the GPSS Sims Championship. At OutDrive GP, meet Formula 1 and Formula 2 drivers like Nico Hülkenberg and witness live racing against local stimulated racing talent. Music lovers can immerse themselves in the Asia's premier independent music festival, Music Matters Live, featuring a diverse lineup including Kiwi singer-songwriter Paige, Indonesian sensation Teddy Adhitya, Korean electro pop acts like Love x Stereo, and more, alongside local talents.

Visitors can immerse themselves in Singapore's rich culture and heritage at the Kampong Gelam precinct party known as Culturally Singapore. This event features multicultural performances in celebration of the race season and the festivities. Satisfying culinary experiences await visitors to the GPSS Food Park, where one can enjoy a delectable mix of local and international cuisines, including smoky flavors at Hot-Pit Stop: Grills & BBQ. Wilfred Cheah's exhibition, "Singapore Stories: Miniatures of the Past." will offer an exhilarating journey through time. This is an opportunity to dive headfirst into the intricate and meticulously crafted miniatures that bring Singapore's rich history to life.

Sentosa, known for its pristine beaches and world-class attractions, is back with island-exclusive experiences aimed at adventure seekers. Following its successful debut at the GPSS precinct parties last year, Sentosa now offers a range of exciting activities. Stretching across Siloso Beach, the Siloso Beachwalk Bazaar promises a dining and shopping extravaganza, complete with roving acts and other entertaining pitstops. For those looking to savor Singapore's iconic culinary delights, including the internationally renowned Chilli Crab, the GPSS Beach Feastable will be a major draw, featuring approximately 20 gourmet booths and al-fresco beachside seating. Automobile enthusiasts will be thrilled by "Timeless Rides: An Era of Vintage & Classic Cars," a display of rare cars specially curated for GPSS.

A vibrant and fun-packed GPSS 2023 awaits visitors to Singapore until September 30, including ample opportunities to party with MARQUEE Singapore Race Weekend’s star-studded line-up of international DJs including Alan Walker and Hardwell.

Please click here for the full listing of GPSS offerings. Selected GPSS 2023 images can be accessed here.

The Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) showcases the best of Singapore’s vibrant lifestyle experiences, ranging from exciting nightlife, parties and entertainment to world-class shopping and dining. Experience all these, and more, at the home of FORMULA 1’s first night street race, where there is “Excitement at Every Turn”.

Set your heart racing at www.visitsingapore.com/gpss

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore’s key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

More: www.stb.gov.sg or www.visitsingapore.com | Follow us: facebook.com/STBsingapore

or https://www.linkedin.com/company/singapore-tourism-board/mycompany

For media queries, please contact:

Architta Chopra

Management Associate, PR Communications

MSL India

Email: architta.chopra@mslgroup.com

Edmund Koh

Senior Manager, India & South Asia (Mumbai), International Group

Singapore Tourism Board (STB)

edmund_KOH@stb.gov.sg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by Mediawire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor