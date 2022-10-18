Singer-Songwriter and music producer Shreya Jain’s single Khoobi is out now!

October 18: We have seen an array of musical artists who have proved their prowess in the music industry. There’s no doubt that the internet has discovered many potential names that are here to stay. Shreya Jain is one of the promising names in the music industry. She is a singer-songwriter and a music producer with roots in Nagpur.

The versatile singer made her singing debut in Bollywood with John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet’s film ‘Attack’. Shreya is now gearing up for the release of her forthcoming song ‘Khoobi’ which released on October 15, 2022. Giving a vibe of pop and electronic music with ‘Khoobi’, the song is written from a girl’s perspective that falls for a guy’s charm. It seems that the song will be an unusual love tale with modern music.

When asked if the song has any unique concept, Shreya stated that the story revolves around two lovers. Infusing upbeat tunes with a love angle, it would be interesting to see the song once it is out. Moreover, the music producer is excited about the song’s release. “I have put in my best effort, and I cannot wait for everyone to witness the musical”, she said.

https://youtu.be/YiY5fD8ViOw

Besides this, Shreya’s love for music blossomed at the tender age of 5. Her father Shyam Jain is an acclaimed Hindustani Classical Vocalist. Taking cues from him, Shreya wants to establish her name as one of the leading singers in the global music industry. While she is qualified as an Interior Designer, Jain pursued a career as a full-time singer after completing her graduation. As Shreya made her foray into the music industry, she moved to Mumbai to fulfil her dreams.

Over the years, she has built a loyal fanbase of more than 1.6 million followers across social media. Not just this, but the supremely talented artist has performed in more than 500 countries in India and overseas. Her recent international performance was at Wembley Stadium in London. With ‘Khoobi’, the singer aims to inspire all the women wanting to make a successful career in music. Intending to make a place in everyone’s hearts with pop music, Shreya Jain is working on several other projects which she will announce soon.

