Six cryptocurrencies that could yield up to 100x profit in the ongoing bear market

Since the cryptocurrency market gained popularity, there has been an infusion of eager investors. Most of these people jumped on the crypto investing bandwagon and are hoping to benefit from it. One major cause for this is media misinformation, which has utterly glorified cryptocurrency investing and practically turned it into a "get-rich-quick scheme" in the eyes of the worldwide community. As a result, the market is flooded with inexperienced newcomers during one of its most difficult periods in history.

To help alleviate the situation, this article tries to provide compelling arguments why every crypto investor should examine these six cryptocurrencies: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), Chain (XCN), Dogeliens (DOGET), Algorand (ALGO), and Litecoin (LTC). Here's everything you need to learn about them.

Ethereum (ETH)Ethereum (ETH) is a great investment option among the cryptos that will profit from the FTX collapse. The Ethereum blockchain is driving blockchain development by releasing regular updates and discovering new uses for cryptocurrency. Furthermore, the Ethereum blockchain hosts ERC20 currencies, many of which are significant initiatives in their own right. These ERC20 coins require ETH to function and ensure that Ethereum will not become obsolete anytime soon.

Furthermore, the network has become proof-of-stake (PoS), which means that mining ETH is no longer feasible. This has cut fresh Ethereum issuance by 84% and will have a long-term positive influence on the price of ETH. However, Ethereum's most significant tailwinds are its decentralization and privacy. Unlike many other PoS initiatives, Ethereum does not trade speed for security, resulting in an extremely reliable and secure network. As investors withdraw from centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, Ethereum will surely be among their favorite cryptos to purchase.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has gathered over $11.23 million in the presale season, after being showcased in Times Square in New York City the previous week. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aspires to be a pleasant, community-based meme coin that brings all users together and encourages interaction. To do this, the team will use the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

The team will allocate voting rights to cryptos via this functionality. As a result, all users will have the opportunity to participate in decision-making for future plans and initiatives. Furthermore, the Big Eyes environment places a high value on generosity. The BIG community recognizes the importance of preserving the world's waters and you should be on this team.

Litecoin (LTC)One of the first and most well-known cryptocurrencies in the world is Litecoin (LTC). It was developed in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin and is intended to be a quicker and more effective means of conducting transactions. Private transactions were also added to the Litecoin blockchain as part of the most recent MimbleWimble upgrade, enhancing its usefulness.

Since Litecoin is intended to be a payment system, individuals looking to profit from the FTX fallout find it appealing due to its low costs and quick transfers. With a hash rate of 557 TH/s, Litecoin is also among the most secure cryptocurrencies. Litecoin ranks among the most liquid cryptocurrency projects, with a price that is highly associated with Bitcoin. Because of this, it's a fantastic option for investors wishing to diversify their portfolios and profit from the FTX crash.

Dogeliens (DOGET)Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is a new meme currency and the native token of the Dogeliens cryptocurrency network. Dogeliens Token (DOGET), the Dogeliens network's native cryptocurrency, is incentivized and is in charge of supporting many crypto processes, including network administration, user interaction, and transaction fees. The Dogeliens Token (DOGET) has many potential uses and practical applications, making it a desirable asset in the current market. With a price of $ 0.000267 and a 24-hour trading volume of $ 888.00, DOGET has a market cap of $2.11M today.

Chain (XCN)Chain (XCN) enables businesses to create superior financial services. Chain Core is stored in this cloud-based blockchain technology. It enables users to take part in and manage the XCN protocol as well as its premium features. XCN has several cutting-edge features. The design of this platform facilitates the interoperability of numerous independent networks. Participants in the bespoke issuance program can define a variety of assets.

XCN is one of the most affordable coins at the time this article is being written. Currently, the price is below $1. It is one of the top 60 coins available on the market. Its market capitalization is below $1 billion. Around six months ago, the coin's price reached its peak at $0.1841.

Algorand (ALGO)The native cryptocurrency token of the Algorand ecosystem is Algorand (ALGO). It functions as an ERC-20 Smart Contracts-registered utility and governance token. A flexible cryptocurrency token called ALGO enables users to pay transaction costs and buy on-chain non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets. Currently, Algorand (ALGO), with a market cap of more than $1.7 billion, is among the top 30 projects listed on CoinMarketCap. Tokens for ALGO have an all-time high price of $3.28. However, this cryptocurrency is currently trading at roughly $0.2 per ALGO due to the recent meltdown in the cryptocurrency market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

For bonus tokens use code Ocean297

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor