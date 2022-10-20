Six Elite Surgeons honoured for their contribution in Joint Replacement with Advanced Robotic Technology

October 20: Team Robodocs CritiCare Asia Hospital, Mumbai comprising six elite surgeons, namely Dr Niraj Vora, Dr Vijay Shetty, Dr Ashit Shah, Dr Rakesh Nair, Dr Sanjay Londhe, and Dr Santosh Shetty, were conferred with the coveted The Times Achiever 2022 for their outstanding contribution in Joint Replacement with Advanced Robotic Technology.

In a glittering event organised by Times Group on 10th October at Novotel Hotel, Juhu, in Mumbai, the excellent team featuring six hip and knee joint replacement surgeons were handed over the prestigious award.

The surgeons Dr Niraj Vora, Dr Vijay Shetty, Dr Ashit Shah, Dr Rakesh Nair, Dr Sanjay Londhe, and Dr Santosh Shetty have been practising individually in different parts of Mumbai over the years. They are recognised for their superior clinical expertise in the Field of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement.

The team has a combined clinical experience of more than 100 years and has successfully treated more than 10 lakh patients.

These highly acclaimed surgeons have joined hands and teamed together to lay the foundation for Robodocs at CritiCare Asia Hospital. The team has a collective vision and commitment to offer patients a pain-free experience and fast-track recovery after undergoing Hip and Knee Replacement Surgeries.

Recent medical research has shown that this exciting new horizon for joint replacement surgery is far superior to conventional joint replacement and computer-assisted joint replacement surgeries as Advanced Robotic Technology leads in accuracy and convenience.

The Robodocs team is working with the latest generation of the Cuvis Joint Robotic System at the Robotic Joint Replacement Centre of Excellence in Mumbai, which will help patients with acute arthritis and joint issues with fast recovery & relief along with the best-in-class surgical care.

According to the top orthopaedic surgeons, “The technology is highly specific to patients’ biomechanics and gives near perfect alignment and better implant positioning. Moreover, it has added advantages over conservative surgery, such as precise surgical bone cuts, less blood loss, the reduced time needed for the surgery, faster recovery of patients, and less risk of embolism, while also helping surgeons achieve zero error.www.robotickneereplacementindia.com

