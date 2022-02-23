Sixth straight day of losing run at Dalal Street, Sensex falls 68 points

The Indian equities markets key indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed in the red for the sixth straight trading session on Wednesday amid escalating Ukraine-Russia crisis.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 68.62 points or 0.12 per cent down at 57,232.06 points against its previous day's close at 57,300.68 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 57,632.94 points and surged to a high of 57,733.37 points. The Sensex slipped into the red in the last hour of the trade dipping to a low of 57,109.24 points.

This is the sixth consecutive session of loss in the key indices. The Sensex had lost 382.91 points or 0.66 per cent on Tuesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 28.95 points or 0.17 per cent down at 17,063.25 points against its previous day's close at 17,092.20 points.

Half of the Sensex stocks closed in the red. NTPC fell 1.55 per cent to Rs 130. L&T slipped 1.13 per cent to Rs 1822.05. Nestle India declined 0.93 per cent to Rs 17923.45.

There was selling pressure in select banking stocks. ICICI Bank fell 0.89 per cent to Rs 744.70. HDFC Bank declined 0.63 per cent to Rs 1501.90. HDFC closed 0.67 per cent down at Rs 2437.50.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries closed 0.60 per cent down at Rs 2373.80. TCS fell 0.60 per cent to Rs 3565.30.

Kotak Bank surged 2.49 per cent to Rs 1887.75. Titan 1.88 per cent higher at Rs 2491.10; IndusInd Bank 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 950.70; Maruti Suzuki 0.87 per cent higher at Rs 8701.20 and Bharti Airtel 0.62 per cent higher at Rs 704.25 were among the major Sensex gainers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor