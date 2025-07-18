SJK Innovations Completes 100th Patented iTRS Machine for Indian Airports

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18: SJK Innovations involved in the field of provisioning of automated Discrete Material Handling Solutions across varied industrial verticals like airports, logistics, e-commerce, distribution hubs etc. SJK proudly shares 100th despatch of its patented Intelligent Tray Retrieval System (iTRS ) to the leading airports across India machine marking a major milestone in enhancing airport security screening infrastructure across India. SJK is the only Make in India Original Equipment Manufacturer in the category.

The iTRS machine is a key automation solution used at airport security checkpoints. It streamlines the security check point experience significantly improving passenger flow, reducing manual intervention, and increasing overall operational efficiency and hygiene.

SJK Innovations has successfully completed iTRS machine installations at several prominent airports, including:

* Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport - Terminal 1 and Terminal 3

* Lucknow Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport

* Goa Mopa International Airport

* Cochin International Airport

The company is also currently executing iTRS deployments at:

* Navi Mumbai International Airport

* Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore

* Guwahati International Airport

* Bhogapuram International Airport

Suraj Shanthakumar, Managing Director of SJK Innovations said, "Every once in a while, a milestone reminds us not just of how far we've comebut of what it took to get here. Today, as we dispatch our 100th iTRS machine, we celebrate more than a number. We celebrate a vision that took shape in 2018to build a world-class, Make-in-India solution for Indian airportsand the incredible journey of people, perseverance, and belief that made it real.

When we began this journey, we weren't just entering a new domainwe were setting out to exceed global standards, through a solution designed and built entirely indigenously."

As India's aviation sector continues to expand, SJK Innovations remains focused on delivering smart, scalable solutions to support the modernization and growth of airport infrastructure nationwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor