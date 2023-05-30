SKF India and Ambuja Cement Foundation Partner to Open a Skill Development Centre in Rajasthan

NewsVoir

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 30: SKF India, the leading bearing manufacturer, in partnership Ambuja Cement Foundation (ACF), today inaugurated the skill development centre at SEDI Jaitaran, in Pali, Rajasthan, with an aim to provide training, skill development and employability to the youth in the region.

Established under the aegis of the YES (Youth Empowerment at SKF) CSR initiative, the skill development centre has built-in classrooms and training labs equipped with various models and cut sections of two-wheelers and four-wheelers to provide the best of theoretical and practical knowledge. The course is ASDC certified and includes vocational training on automobile technician including maintenance and repair, personality development, management skills and entrepreneurship skills.

Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd. said, "We have been working on skilling program since many years with an aim to bridge the skills gap that exists across the industry value chain and make our youth industry-ready and employable. By empowering individuals through skill development, we believe that we are contributing to the economic growth and prosperity in the region. We are pleased to partner with ACF, which has been actively involved in making skill development available to all and look forward to creating more learning opportunities for the youth."

Aligned with the government's 'Skill India' initiative, the major thrust of the YES program is to reach out to the underprivileged youth, with a special focus on girls, and equip them with industry-relevant technical and behavioural skills, thereby improving their employability in technology, automotive and manufacturing industries, or helping them become micro-entrepreneurs. With a total of seven YES centres spread across India, these skill development centers will contribute to the overall program goal of skilling 10000 youth by 2025.

Ravi Nayse, Vice President, of Ambuja Cement Foundation, said, "The partnership with SKF India reflects our shared vision of empowering individuals through skill development and creating a sustainable impact in the community. The newly inaugurated YES center in Rajasthan represents an opportunity for youth to enhance their skills, unlock their full potential and secure a brighter future. By combining our expertise and resources along with SKF India's commitment to fostering an inclusive growth, we will work towards providing quality training and development programs and addressing the needs of the community."

SKF India Limited is India's leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and services across the industrial and automotive sectors. SKF established its first factory in Pune in 1964. Today, we develop solutions that help in friction reduction, energy efficiency, and equipment longevity and reliability. SKF has a pan India footprint consisting of 6 manufacturing facilities, 12 offices, a strong supplier network, over 300 distributors and more than 2600 dedicated employees.

Ambuja Cement Foundation (ACF) is a section 8 company established in 1993 as the CSR arm of Ambuja Cements Limited. With a team of over 1400+ development professionals, ACF has been working with and for the rural communities in 53 districts across 12 states, with a population outreach of 2.8 million. It works with a vision to create prosperous societies and mainly focuses on water and livelihoods (agri and skill-based). However, the focus has been to achieve a holistic development that can't be achieved without good health, gender equality, and quality education. Therefore, ACF has chosen six thrust areas to work on - water, agricultural livelihoods, skill-based livelihoods, health, education, and women empowerment. The comprehensive program portfolio of ACF is a result of a systematic assessment conducted across sites over a period of time which takes care of the varied needs of the communities. With the mission to 'Energize, Involve and Enable' communities to realize their potential, ACF engages with critical stakeholders throughout its program lifecycle. The Foundation considers neighboring communities as one of the most important stakeholders and partners for its programs. Whether it needs assessment, implementation, or monitoring and review; the community is an integral part of all programs run by ACF.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor