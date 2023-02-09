Introducing Gentlemen's Crew

New Delhi, Feb 9 After launching some of the country's most loved brands Nykaa, now presents another portfolio with Gentlemen's Crew. A range of personal grooming products for men that combine power-packed ingredients with nature's finest offerings.

Gentlemen's Crew launches with a robust portfolio of everyday essentials such as deodorants, beard-care, and hair styling ranges. Committed to being a brand that stands for more than just its product offering, it seeks to build a community for the modern man - encouraging an open dialogue on individual grooming choices sans judgment or censure.

The entire product line is formulated with the 'power of two' philosophy that provides expert-level grooming with supreme care and nourishment. Launching with an Argan and Tea Tree range, Gentlemen's Crew currently offers products for beard-grooming and hair styling. For the body, the brand has introduced high-performing deodorants in three refreshing scents that remain active for 48 hours and are stain and irritation free.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Gupta, Executive Vice President, Nykaa Brands, says: "The male grooming sector is rapidly evolving, and consumers are willing to adopt more sophisticated care regimes that are in line with their skin and hair goals. Gentlemen's Crew is rooted in research and formulated to empower men with the most relevant grooming choices to help them look and feel their best. We're launching with what we believe are the most popular categories - beard care, hair styling and scents, and we look forward to making Gentlemen's Crew a vanity staple by offering an extensive portfolio suited for holistic personal care."

