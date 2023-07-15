SKF India Announces Team for Gothia Cup 2023 to be Held in Sweden

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: SKF India’s sports education program’s children are all set to participate in the prestigious Gothia Cup 2023 scheduled to take place in Gothenburg, Sweden, from July 16 to 22, 2023. The players, in the age group of 13, were selected through the pre-qualifying Meet the World football tournament conducted across seven states, attracting an impressive participation of 872 children from 57 teams.

A total of 30 children, selected basis their outstanding performance, got the opportunity to compete at the residential camp. Out of this tournament, the U-13 team was formed comprising of 16 players representing the states of Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Bangalore. This team will now represent SKF India and compete in a 9-side match at the Gothia Cup in Sweden.

Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Limited said, "We believe that sports can teach invaluable life lessons, and at the same time foster teamwork and dedication amongst children. Gothia Cup is one of the world's largest youth football tournaments and through this initiative, we are proud to inspire children to showcase their abilities, connect with children from around the world, learn from each other and, of course make the most of their potential. We wish them the very best as they get ready to showcase their skills at a global stage and realize their dreams."

SKF India is proud to support its team as they represent the nation at the Gothia Cup 2023 and remain committed to nurturing young talents and promoting the positive impact of sports in shaping young lives.

The Gothia Cup is the world's largest and most international youth football tournament, attracting approximately 1,700 teams from 80 nations annually. With 4,500 games played on 110 pitches, it provides a global platform for young footballers. With the Meet the World initiative, SKF gives hundreds of young people from around the world a chance to participate in the Gothia Cup every year through local qualification tournaments. Over the years, SKF has through the Meet the World tournaments realized the dream of over 5,000 players to play the world's largest youth tournament in Gothenburg.

