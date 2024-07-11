Skootr expands its Bengaluru Presence with a New Luxurious Office Space, Approaching close to 1 million square feet within 6 months

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11: Skootr rolls out 200,000 sq. ft of luxury office space built in Bengaluru's prestigious Brigade Tech Garden in the high-end Whitefield area, known for its excellent connectivity via HAL Old Airport Road, Kundal Halli Main Road, and ITPL Main Road. This new office space adds to Skootr's impressive footprint, bringing their total to close to a million sq. ft. in the region, in just six months. With 700,000 sq. Ft currently under construction and in the pipeline, Skootr continues to reinforce its commitment to building enduring partnerships based on trust and satisfaction.

For over eight years, Skootr has been meticulously crafting spaces that epitomize luxury, boost productivity and reflect each company's unique brand ethos and vision. Their expertise in designing and managing these inspiring environments ensures that every space created not only meets but exceeds client expectations, distinguishing Skootr as a leader in workspace innovation.

Anuj Saxena, Skootr's co-founder states, "Skootr is not just in the business of creating offices; we are architects of transformative workspaces that are true works of art. Each office we craft stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to design excellence and interior innovation. We believe that true quality and exceptional design are the cornerstones of every project we undertake, and we strive to deliver unparalleled quality in every project".

Reasearch indicates that Bengaluru's real estate market ranks as one of India's largest, currently valued at approximately USD 130 billion according to Knight Frank. The market has shown robust growth, averaging 10 per cent annually, with projections showing that it will reach USD 150 billion by 2025. In the first quarter of 2024, the office sector experienced a significant surge, recording a gross leasing volume (GLV) of 6.7 million square feet (MSF) - a threefold increase compared to the previous year. Net absorption for the quarter reached 3.6 MSF, reflecting a 2.3-fold year-on-year rise driven by strong new leases, as reported by Cushman and Wakefield.

"Recognising the immense market potential and current statistics, we at Skootr have made Bengaluru a top priority. We are thrilled to be approaching the 1 million square feet benchmark in this dynamic city. Looking ahead, we are eager to add another 1 million square feet of luxury office space, all meticulously designed and managed by our team." said, Puneet Chandra, Co-Founder & Director at Skootr.

At Skootr, commitment to excellence is paramount. The company upholds uncompromising design standards that embody its core values. Each new office space created not only meets but exceeds their client's expectations, providing a space where businesses thrive. Every detail is meticulously curated to deliver an unparalleled outcome, ensuring that each office reflects their dedication to quality and innovation.

Skootr is India's foremost 'Premium Managed Office Space operator,' co-creating world-class workspaces & experiences for businesses & enterprises. With Grade A assets & best in class services, Skootr has become India's 'go-to' brand for bespoke offices amongst top international clients. Skootr offers 'Workspace as a service' wherein enterprises get the benefits of a hassle-free, fully customised flexible office space, without locking up growth capital in Capex. Founded in 2016, Skootr has built close to 3.5 Mn sq. ft. office space across 20+ centres in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai & Bengaluru and upcoming in Pune & Chennai. Please visit our website www.skootr.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor