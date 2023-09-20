SLK Software Recognized by Gartner as a Key Hyperautomation Services Provider

BusinessWire India

Cincinnati (Ohio) [US]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 20: SLK Software, a global technology services firm, announced today its recognition in the Gartner Competitive Landscape: Hyperautomation Service Providers report (August 2023).

Hyperautomation is a mandate for future enterprise sustenance. SLK’s expertise lies in its ability to envisage a resilient ecosystem of process and technology to support the business functions of today and tomorrow combined with the ingenuity to nimbly bring together various digital toolsets & skills in the right proportions to deliver Hyperautomation solutions. This has resulted in its customers reaping benefits of business operational sustenance, increased levels of customer and employee satisfaction all leading to elevated business outcomes. SLK’s hyperautomation services leverages the capabilities of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cognitive Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) models, drawing upon decades of automation expertise. This comprehensive approach enables SLK to achieve outstanding business results for enterprises.

Commenting on this recognition, Ajay Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, SLK Software said, “We are pleased to be acknowledged by Gartner as a Service Provider in the Hyperautomation segment. At SLK, we reimagine entire processes, redefine customer experiences, and forge new pathways to sustainable growth by harnessing the synergistic power of AI, analytics and automation. Our best-in-class hyperautomation solutions drive business growth, efficiencies, transformation and deliver unparalleled value for our clients.”

The key findings of the report are that “Hyperautomation service providers of various sizes are differentiating themselves with uniquely named, purpose-built assets. These are predominantly for analytics and workflow, accompanied by deployment methodologies” and “Competition via building broader service and geographic scope via acquisitions and mergers is driven by the blending of digital business operations, the future of work, integration, automation, content interaction, generative AI, and composable functionality.”

Gartner, Competitive Landscape: Hyperautomation Service Providers, Cathy Tornbohm, Arthur Villa, Gunjan Gupta, 7 August 2023.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

