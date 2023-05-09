SLS Pune hosts the 11th Annual International Research Conference: Exploring the Rule of Law in Context

New Delhi [India], May 9 (/SRV): Symbiosis Law School, Pune (SLS Pune), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), hosted the 11th Annual International Research Conference-Rule of Law in Context: Globalisation and Indian Resonances to Sustainable Development Goals (SYMROLIC 2023) on 5th and 6th May 2023. The conference is orgzed in collaboration with SLS NOIDA, SLS Hyderabad and SLS Nagpur and conducted in a hybrid mode. The Inauguration Ceremony took place on 5th May 2023 at 10:30 A.M. IST at SLS Pune.

Prof (Dr) Shashikala Gurpur, Fulbright Scholar, Jean Monnet Chair Professor (EUC-LAMP Co-funded by EU) Director, SLS Pune Dean, Faculty of Law, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) welcomed the dignitaries and participants after the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. She traced the history of the conference from its inception in 2012 and explained its theme of exploring the interplay between legal research and other domains of human activity. She stressed the need for legal practitioners to address policy gaps and protect the rights of marginalised groups. She also showcased the achievements of SLS Pune, which ranks among the top 1000 law schools globally and third in NIRF and holds an A++ NAAC accreditation. She highlighted how SYMROLIC has grown from an internal platform to an internationally recognized event that fosters interdisciplinary research. She encouraged legal scholars, lawyers, and jurists to expand their vision of the rule of law beyond technical legal principles.

Dr Gurpur highlighted that SYMROLIC offers a rare chance to examine and shed light on relevant issues that may otherwise remain hidden. She portrayed SYMROLIC as a platform for dissecting and demystifying complex topics to enhance understanding and awareness. She also highlighted an increase in the number of papers (68 papers in 2023 compared to 54 papers last year) and abstracts (115 in 2023 compared to 110 last year) received this time in SYMROLIC 2023. The Conference Abstract Compilation was launched by Prof. (Dr.) Shashikala Gurpur, the Chief Guest, Prof (Dr) Purvi Pokhariyal, Dean, School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies, National Forensic Sciences University, along with Prof. Dr KVS Sharma, Vice Chancellor Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad, Dr YSR Murthy, Vice Chancellor and Founding Dean, School of Law RV University, and Prof Dr Bindu Ronald, Professor SLS-P. A video screening was shown to give an overview of the Symbiosis Centre for International and Comparative Child Rights Law. Then, the Guest of Honour, Prof (Dr) Asha Bajpai, an expert in International Child Rights and Professor at TISS, Mumbai, inaugurated the Centre virtually via the Zoom platform. Prof. Bajpai congratulated the institution for this innovative initiative and recognized the invaluable efforts of the team in achieving this remarkable feat.

Prof (Dr) Shashikala Gurpur introduced the Symbiosis Centre for International and Comparative Child Rights Law. Drawing on her experience advising the National Women's Commission on child's rights issues, she stressed the need for cross-disciplinary approaches to address them. Prof. Gurpur highlighted that the welfare of vulnerable children is a common concern for the Centre's stakeholders. The Centre's main focus areas are 'Children in Need of Care' and 'Children who are in Conflict with Law'. Prof. Gurpur affirmed each child's right to self-actualization and emphasized the importance of aligning this goal with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The Centre aims to bridge the skill gap, provide consultation, capacity-building and training, and attract publications from scholars worldwide. Prof Gurpur concluded by emphasizing the crucial role of unbiased research in informing policy decisions. Prof (Dr) Purvi Pokhariyal, the Dean of the School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at the National Forensic Sciences University, delivered the Chief Guest's address on the theme of 'Legal Road to SDG'. She expressed her strong belief in the transformative power of education, which she sees as a force that humzes and empowers people. Prof. Pokhariyal praised Symbiosis Law School, Pune, for its steadfast commitment to upholding and promoting the rule of law, emphasizing the key role that lawyers play as social engineers in shaping society. She underscored the significance of instilling the ethos of the rule of law in the minds of aspiring legal professionals. Prof. Pokhariyal proceeded to explain how the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are poised to revolutionize the world and bring about a paradigm shift. She quoted the Sanskrit shlok "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah" as a call to action for all member nations to work towards promoting peace and prosperity.

In the global context, the SDGs consist of 169 targets and 239 performance indicators that serve to monitor and assess progress. Prof (Dr) Pokhariyal viewed the SDGs as global blueprints, noting that they provide a framework of indicators that enable periodic reviews of progress. She urged the creation of a dedicated research group comprising scholars who exclusively focus on finding ways to improve the nation's standing in the Rule of Law index. This research endeavour will produce a policy intervention brief that can be presented to the Government of India with regard to the Rule of Law index. Prof (Dr) Pokhariyal concluded her address with the hope that the two-day conference would serve as a fruitful collaboration exercise, generating new ideas and perspectives. The session ended with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Aparajita Mohanty, Associate Professor & Deputy Director (Academics), SLS-P.

