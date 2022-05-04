Small-town girl Anjali Kumari's hottest Bollywood song "Katra Katra Again" compared to Mallika Sherawat's

P J Music Label, a record label sister company of P J Films Productions, has released the song Katra Katra Again.

The song is sung by famous singer Shahid Mallya known for chartbuster songs like Ik Kudi from Udta Punjab, Iski Uski from 2 States, and Daryaa from Manmarziyaan.

Founder Harish Jaiswal is the producer and director of the song Katra Katra Again. His last song with singer Shahid Mallya titled AaBhiJaa has crossed over 17 million views on Youtube. The producer singer duo Harish Jaiswal and Shahid Mallya have more romantic tracks in the making for the audience.

The music of the song Katra Katra Again is composed and penned by well-known music director KR Wahi. The song is available to stream on leading streaming sites like Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana and Spotify to name a few.

The song Katra Katra Again features Anjali Kumari, a small-town girl, and Raghav Vohra in the lead. The music video shows the romance and beautiful dance moves between the two.

When asked about the song Anjali Kumari says "It's a beautiful romantic song for the young generation. I love the scenes, the choreography and the overall production. My director Harish Jaiswal has guided me well and you can see the efforts in the video. Aamir Shaikh, the choreographer and his team Debosmita Patnaik have crafted beautiful dance moves keeping my flexibility and chemistry with the opposite lead Raghav Vohra. Raghav and I have worked hard to get perfection from rehearsals to the final day of the shoot. While shooting for the song, we both got our feet injured on the beach but as they say no gain without pain, we smiled and danced our hearts out. The camera team by DOP Kunal Jena has beautifully captured the scenes. From rehearsals to location scouting to the final video we have nailed it all and all thanks to my director Harish Jaiswal and his team!"

When the audience compared Anjali Kumari to Mallika Sherawat, she says "Not at all. Mallika Sherawat is one of my inspirations and I can only walk in her footsteps and cannot compare myself to her. The audience loves both Mallika Sherawat and me. I won't disappoint my audience."

The music video Katra Katra Again is released on the P J Music Label's youtube channel and earned love and support from the audience.

