Smriti Irani in Davos to further women empowerment cause through 'WeLead' program

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 : Industry body CII's 'WeLead' initiative which aims to empower women economically, is set to announce a partnership at World Economic Forum in Davos, for supporting 1 lakh Indian women, BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Wednesday.

For the first time in 2024, India put up a "We Lead" lounge at the Davos annual meeting of the World Economic Forum with the vision of promoting global commitment towards building women leadership. This time too, they had put up the 'WeLead' lounge, aiming to further the cause.

Led by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry and supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the 'WeLead' lounge is conceived as a dedicated space, designed to champion the message of global prosperity powered by women, emphasizing India's pivotal role in this narrative.

"In this one year, we have achieved success to a great extent," Smriti Irani toldat Davos.

"We have included more than 10,000 companies from all over the world under this alliance so that we can enhance the leadership of women in companies and to enhance the contribution of women to the global economy," she said.

This year, she said they were to announce two strategic partnerships in Davos.

"1 lakh women across India will be provided hand holding, making them creditworthy and and their enterprises profitable," she said

"The Commonwealth Secretariat expressed happiness that they would like to take this effort of India to the fifty-six nations of the Commonwealth. Today, the same will be announced here in Davos," she added.

At the same time, she said there is a collaboration called Savi, which is under the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

"A special system will be announced today to increase the participation of women in South Asia who are in the energy sector among other industries," Smriti Irani said.

"All these efforts are funded by civil society," she said, when asked about the funding source of the program.

"It is our endeavour that our country has proved many achievements for the upliftment of women in India. And now it is our endeavour to empower women economically and not from the point of view of philanthropy, not from the point of view of charity, but from the point of economic upliftment," she added.

"The focus of this is that women should be viewed from the point of view of financial upliftment and not from the point of view of charity," Smriti Irani said from Davos.

