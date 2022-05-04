Snapdeal Onboards New Brands as "Work from Anywhere" Blurs Fashion Boundaries

Two years of pandemic has blurred not only the lines between home and work but also led to new fashion trends that serve the needs of a workforce in an increasingly flexible work environment.

Over the last two years, corporate India has toggled between work from home (WFH) and work from office (WFO) as a constantly evolving pandemic redefined work planning. While many corporates have rolled out hybrid working arrangements, many in the workforce have discovered the joys and comfort of working from anywhere.

A direct impact of all this is the blurring of the fashion boundaries between home and office. In the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, users largely bought garments for home use. In 2021, "Zoom fashion" became a clear trend, as users replenished their wardrobe with mostly waist-up garments such as T-Shirts, shirts and tops to meet the extended work-from-home clothing needs. Casual wear including tracks, shorts, dresses and athleisure also saw a rise in demand.

As many members of the workforce make a partial return to office, they are incorporating elements of home comfort dressing into their office wear. This has translated to growing demand for relaxed fits like oversized shirts, linen tops, collared t-shirts, Chino pants, elasticated jeans, jeggings, long dresses, A-line skirts etc. In footwear, loafers, sneakers and low-heeled shoes are growing in popularity.

The vibe for office wear is smart and relaxed, with users opting for accessories like casual coats to adapt their informal fashion for both office and for socialising. At more informal work settings, Gen-Z favorites like statement t-shirts, shorts, athleisure gear are now a common part of office wear.

Given these trends, Snapdeal has signed up with Arvind Fashions to add brands such as Excalibur, Ruggers, Austin Wood and Colt to its men's smart casuals' collection, which includes Polo T-Shirts, Round Collared Shirts, and Chinos in summer-friendly fabrics and colours. Additionally, Sugr, Anahi, and Karigari, are also now available on Snapdeal, expanding the range of options for women. It has also partnered with Bewakoof known for its range of message tees, oversized t-shirts that are popular among GenZ and Millennials customers.

Brands like ALCIS, Duke, Veirdo, Campus Sutra, Uzarus & Chkokko are also popular with buyers for their Sports & Athleisure look Tees, Trackpants, Tanks, Shorts etc with their superior fabric qualities for stretch comfort & movement.

Commenting on the trend, Saurabh Bansal, Chief Merchandising Officer, "We are seeing users engage more with the brands that offer relaxed fits, clean & simple cuts and comfort fabrics like cotton and linen. A new range of post-pandemic business fashion has emerged that is smart, comfortable and adaptive."

