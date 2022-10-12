Snehmilan – Papa ni pari

October 12: A special snehmilan ceremony was held at Bhavnagar, Gujarat ahead of our main event – Papa ni Pari. Organized by Mr. Suresh Lakhani – a top diamond merchant and philanthropist, Papa ni Pari is a mega mass marriage ceremony where he gets 551 fatherless daughters married in a luxurious fashion regardless of their caste, race or creed.

Our goal with Papa ni Pari is more ambitious than ever. We’ve increased our capacity from 281 girls getting married in the ceremony to 551 girls getting married simultaneously in the ceremony, a mammoth 96% increase. We intend to keep raising the ceiling every time.

Marriages in India are a magnificent affair celebrated with extensive decorations, colour, dresses, music, dance, costumes and rituals that depend on the community, region and religion of the bride and the groom, as well as their preferences. In Papa ni Pari, Hindu, Muslim, Christian and girls of all religions are welcome for marriage. Every religion has its own tradition and customs. We aspire to follow each ritual for every religion to the best of our ability. Every girl has a marriage of her religion, a Muslim girl has a nikah with all rituals followed accurately, a Hindu girl has her wedding in mandap in front of Vivaah-homa also called “sacred fire ceremony” and so on.

In this snehmilan, we met with the parents of the to-be bride and groom to understand their traditions. Since the level of the event this time is colossal, there are a lot of factors to be considered. There is no room for error, as this is a special occasion which only comes once in a girl’s life. We are determined to make this special day exceptional.

A normal sized Indian wedding would have an average of around 500 guests. Papa ni pari on the other hand averages around 5000+ guests. The guests consist of influential people from well-known entrepreneurs to top diamond merchants, all coming together to celebrate the holy union of these beautiful couples. An Indian is likely to spend one fifth of his total lifetime wealth on a wedding. A good chunk of that money is spent on the household items needed to start a new life together. We’ve got that covered as well. During the ceremony, we give the new bride and groom 101 essential items to begin their new life together. Items include a bed, mixer grinder, gas, a Bhagwat Gita, a silver cow statuette, a silver coin, brass plates, gas stove, cupboard among other things.

Papa ni pari is taking place this year in Bhavnagar, Gujarat on the 6th of Nov, 2022.

