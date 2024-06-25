SNG & Partners Collaborates with Singapore-based ESG Firm Snowkap

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: SNG & Partners, a full-service law firm with offices in India and overseas has announced a strategic alliance with Snowkap, a Singapore-based ESG firm with a presence in the Middle East and India, to blend legal acumen with ESG excellence and together deliver a complete suite of ESG+L services and solutions. The intent is to provide organizations with a comprehensive understanding of the baselines, risks and opportunities including legal exposures, associated with ESG. Aiming to empower businesses to stay ahead of the compliance curve, and at the same time integrate ESG+L into business strategy, this collaboration will go beyond diagnostics to provide holistic and sustainable solutions to corporate ESG challenges, which are based on the deep industry knowledge and sector-specific bespoke ESG+L frameworks.

SNG & Partners has meticulously analysed over 4,000 ESG-related data points from Indian laws and statutes. By integrating this extensive knowledge with Snowkap's advanced ESG analytics and data capabilities, this collaboration has developed a comprehensive platform that is ready to support global organizations in their sustainability journey.

The partnership will provide a range of sector-agnostic services focusing on Manufacturing & Consumer Businesses and Financial Institutions. Leveraging their tech-enabled products and managed services, the partnership will assist businesses with Carbon Accounting, Supply Chain GHG Analysis, Product Carbon Footprint, ESG Reports, Supply Chain ESG Analysis, Pre-Deal Assessments and Post-Deal ESG Monitoring.

Commenting on the synergy, Rajesh Gupta, Chairman of SNG & Partners shared, "The collaboration between SNG & Partners and Snowkap marks a significant milestone in our journey towards driving sustainable business practices. By combining our legal expertise with Snowkap's advanced technological solutions, we are poised to offer unprecedented support to organizations striving to meet their ESG goals. This synergy will undoubtedly be a game changer, setting new standards for innovation and accountability in the ESG sector. This goes beyond mere compliance as it will position companies to become ESG leaders, not just in India, but on the global stage."

Adding to the above, Rajesh Patel, Co-founder & CEO and Giri Krishnaswamy, Co-founder of Snowkap jointly shared, "Partnering with SNG & Partners allows Snowkap to expand our reach and impact within the ESG landscape. Together, we will disrupt traditional methods and introduce cutting-edge tools and strategies that empower businesses to achieve greater transparency and sustainability. This combination is not just a strategic alliance; it's a transformative force that will reshape the way ESG commitments are approached and fulfilled across industries."

The team from SNG & Partners who will be assisting Rajesh Narain Gupta in this collaboration include Associate Partner Jahnavi Dwarkadas, Senior Associate Rachit Munjal and Associate Manan Pant. The team from Snowkap who will be working with Rajesh Patel and Giri Krishnaswamy will include Principal Sustainability Architect Martin Malmros and VP - Sustainability Ambalika Gupta.

Established in 1962, by the Late S. N. Gupta, an acclaimed banking lawyer, jurist and writer, SNG & PARTNERS ("SNG") is a second-generation full-service law Firm which has acquired an enviable reputation for sophisticated legal work PAN India. Notably, the firm had announced Amit Aggarwal as Managing Partner Non-Contentious Practice in April this year and had also announced the official launch of its dedicated Japan Desk earlier in February.

With a mission to measure and eliminate 1 GT/year Emissions by 2035, Snowkap is a company focused on making businesses sustainable, at scale. Founded by a team of sustainability and technology veterans, Snowkap provides service-enabled, platform-based solutions across the sustainability journey, with a core focus on & expertise in Scope 3.

